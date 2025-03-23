Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 round-up: Every Major announcement from Jujutsu Kaisen to Chainsaw Man

Anime Japan 2025 continued on Day 2 with major updates from the industry's top shows. The event was held at Tokyo Big Sight, and it brought exclusive reveals, trailers, and panels that had fans in suspense. Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and huge series were in the spotlight, revealing new content and surprises.

The second and final day furthered the energy of Day 1 with more insight into future projects and much-anticipated announcements. Whether it was new seasons, movie updates, or interviews, there was no shortage of things to excite anime fans. With another installment of thrilling news shaping the future of anime, below are all the major announcements from Anime Japan 2025 Day 2.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the mentioned anime series.

Every major announcement from Jujutsu Kaisen to Chainsaw Man at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2

1) The Shiunji Family Children (Stage BLUE, at 6:30 am JST)

The Shiunji Family Children panel on Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 included the main voice cast in an informal discussion. The anime will air on AT-X and other networks on April 8, 2025.

A Blu-ray and DVD Volume 1 (GOLD) on July 25, 2025, with episodes 1-4, special artwork, and a limited booklet will be released. There will be a five-day collaboration with Odakyu Electric Railway with theme illustrations starting on March 24. Special goods will be available at the Kadokawa booth.

2) Aharen-san season 2 (Stage WHITE, at 10:30 am JST)

Aharen-san (Image via Felix Film)

Aharen-san season 2 was revealed in a brand new trailer on Day 2 of Anime Japan 2025. Inori Minase and Nao Higashiyama stepped on the stage to make some announcements. They promoted an episode centered on summer when characters went to the beach.

They announced the opening theme, Binetsuma by ZUTOMAYO, and the ending theme, Twilight by shallm. The premiere is scheduled for Monday, April 7, on TOKYO MX, MBS, BS11, and AT-X.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen (Stage RED, at 10:55 am JST)

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the official trailer for the Gojo's Past Arc compilation film at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. The film will be released on Friday, May 30, 2025. It will have remastered audio with a 5.1-channel surround sound mix and special soundtrack rearrangements.

The theme song, Ao no Sumika (Acoustic Ver.), will be sung by Tatsuya Kitani. Advance tickets go on sale on Friday, April 18, 2025, with special theater bonuses. The event also revealed new merchandise and news on the Phantom Parade game and stage play releases.

4) Fermat Cuisine (Stage BLUE, at 11 am JST)

Fermat Cuisine (Image via domerica)

Fermat Cuisine anime made major reveals at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2, revealing its July 2025 release. Fans were introduced to new casting announcements, including Daichi Endō, Takuma Nagatsuka, and Natsu Yorita. The panel also revealed more production information, including key staff working on the adaptation.

The event previewed character designs and provided insights into the anime's blend of mathematics and cuisine. With production in the hands of Domerica, expectations are still rising. As the release date draws near, Fermat Cuisine is promising an exciting experience for anime and manga fans alike.

5) Black Butler season 5 (Stage GREEN, at 11:35 am JST)

Black Butler (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 received a major update at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. The event showcased a full-length trailer, which revealed the main story details and the opening and ending theme songs. The anime, known as Emerald Witch Arc, is set to release on April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

The series is about Ciel and Sebastian investigating mysterious deaths in a German village. The trailer introduces new characters, Sieglinde Sullivan and her butler, Wolfram. There's a fatal curse and paranormal danger ahead for them. Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks will air the series, while internationally, it will stream on Crunchyroll.

6) From Old Country Bumpkin to Swordmaster (Stage BLUE, at 12 pm JST)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Swordmaster (Image via Passione)

From Old Country Bumpkin to Swordmaster had a strong turnout at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. The panel started with the voice actors introducing themselves and talking about the anime. A new trailer was screened, which gave fans a glimpse of the series. The voice cast talked about their characters, and then the opening and ending themes were revealed.

The anime will be broadcast on IMAnimation, AT-X, BS Asahi, and Prime Video. A joint project with Animate, Gamers, and Shosen was announced. Guests were given long sword stick balloons as a souvenir. Four volumes will be released at the same time on Thursday, March 27.

7) Fate/Strange Fake (Stage RED, at 12:15 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Fate/Strange Fake appeared at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 with fresh information for enthusiasts. The event confirmed character designs for Flat Escardos, Berserker, and Sigma. Voice artists Kana Hanazawa, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and Gakuto Kajiwara gave some information about their roles. A game of rock-paper-scissors created some entertainment for the panel.

The conversation also picked up on future volumes of the light novel and manga. No release date was given for the new episodes, though, just that they will be available in 2025.

8) Raccoon Team Calcal (Stage WHITE, at 12:30 pm JST)

Raccoon Team Calcal (Image via Nippon Animation)

The Raccoon Team Calcal stage for Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 consisted of a funny session with the voice actors. Junya Enoki, Taku Yashiro, Yohei Azakami, and Kensho Ono led the stage with a mannequin that had Kenjiro Tsuda's face stickered on.

Kenjiro Tsuda had a brief video appearance, and Yohei Azakami left after 10 minutes and was replaced by another mannequin. The other VAs discussed their characters, showed sketches, and unveiled a raccoon mascot. No important announcements were made.

9) Dr. Stone (Stage GREEN, at 12:55 pm JST)

Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone's stage hosted Yusuke Kobayashi, Kengo Kawanishi, and Ryota Suzuki. Fans witnessed exclusive clips from the Cour 1 finale, airing on March 27. Special Bar Francois takes place from March 19 to April 9, with exclusive merchandise.

The Dr. Stone Science Future BD & DVD Box 1 is scheduled to be released on June 18. Moreover, the Asagiri Gen Jiima de Goisu Radio will premiere on April 1, with episodes being released irregularly. The event provided thrilling news for the show's enthusiasts.

10) The Apothecary Diaries (Stage RED, at 1:35 pm JST)

The Apothecary Diaries (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries panel on Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 included Aoi Yuki, Takeo Otsuka, and other cast members. They talked about the latest development updates in season 2.

A new set of acrylic stands was announced. The first Blu-ray of season 2 will be out on April 16, 2025. A collaboration with Universal Studios Japan and a new line of Maomao-themed puppets was also announced.

Though there were no big reveals, fans got updates on future collaborations and merchandise.

11) Let's Go Karaoke (Stage BLUE, at 2:20 pm JST)

Let's Go Karaoke! (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Let's Go Karaoke stage at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 included voice actors Shun Horie, Daisuke Ono, Kensho Ono, and Nobuhiko Okamoto. The event presented a new trailer, providing fans a preview of the coming TV anime.

The anime premiered is scheduled in July 2025. The voice actors discussed their roles during the panel session and shed light on the adaptation. They also urged fans to read the original manga as well.

12) Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister (Stage WHITE, at 2:50 pm JST)

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister (Image via Drive)

The Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister panel during Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 saw the lead voice actors talk about the anime. They provided insight into their characters and the plot. Clips from the anime were played on screen, providing a first glimpse at major scenes.

The cast also discussed the manga, confirming sales through Volume 19. A character template was shown, giving more information on the cast.

13) Re:ZERO (Stage RED, at 2:55 pm JST)

Re:ZERO (Image via ufotable)

Re:ZERO at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 was all about the current season. Various voice actors, including Yūsuke Kobayashi (Subaru), appeared on the stage, sharing information and jokes. The cast talked about highlights of the fights in the recent episodes, which provided more insight into the action. A special appearance was made by Echidna's voice actress, Maaya Sakamoto.

A new key visual for the third season's special event was announced. Merchandise promotions were also featured. No big announcements were made, but the panel gave a fun and entertaining discussion for fans.

14) Digimon (Stage BLUE, at 3:20 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Digimon had a thrilling display at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. Chika Sakamoto, Mayumi Yamaguchi, and Junko Noda took the stage with Terriermon Assistant, the official ambassador of Digimon. One of the biggest announcements was Digimon Expo'25, which will take place in autumn 2025 in Tokyo.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, all 50 episodes of the second TV anime series will be streamed on Toei Animation Museum Channel from April 2, 2025, at 5 pm. A pop-up corner with new stuffed animal-themed illustrations and graphic art will be available. A special collaboration with Karaoke Master was announced as well.

15) Love Live! (Stage GREEN at 3:35 pm JST)

Love Live! (Image via Sunrise)

Love Live! at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 announced that Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen Part 2 will premiere in Japan on November 7. The main characters were featured in a new PV, as well as in costume designs.

The fans were also given a glimpse of the movie's plot, which included a special trip around Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe. The stage event introduced the cast and crew and information about the visual novel TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future. With new updates, anticipation for the sequel is high.

16) Chainsaw Man (Stage WHITE, at 3:50 pm JST)

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man took the spotlight on Day 2 of Anime Japan 2025 with big news. The Chainsaw Man: Reze movie will be released in Japanese theaters on Friday, September 19, 2025. A special announcement video will also be screened in theaters from April 4, 2025.

Twelve new character designs were unveiled, featuring Denji, Reze, Makima, and others. Reze's Bomb Girl design has special highlights for its violent look. The new art style brought significant changes to a number of the characters. With these thrilling announcements, fans now eagerly anticipate the movie's release.

17) Gundam (Stage RED, at 4:15 pm JST)

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (Image via Sunrise)

The Gundam stage at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 had major updates for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The voice actors discussed their characters before the reveal of a new key visual. The anime will be broadcast on 30 Nippon TV stations every Tuesday at 12:29 am, beginning April 8, 2025.

A brief preview was played, the opening theme Plazma by Kenshi Yonezu and the ending theme, I Don't Care What Happens Anymore by Hoshimachi Suisei. The staff information was announced, and Suisei briefly appeared to promote the ending theme.

18) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid & City the Animation (Stage BLUE, at 4:20 pm JST)

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid showcased new details about the upcoming Kanna movie. A new visual was revealed, along with two new characters and their voice actors. Fhana will perform the film’s theme song. The hosts also introduced their characters. The movie is set to release on June 26, 2025.

City The Animation released a new promotional video with the supporting cast. Furui Riho performed the opening theme, and Tomoo performed the ending theme. The anime will be released on July 6, 2025.

19) Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the Elite (Image via Studio Lerche)

Kadokawa announced the first teaser trailer for Classroom of the Elite season 4 during Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. The teaser revealed that the new season will be based on the First Semester Arc from the Year 2 light novel series.

The PV also brought back characters such as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and Suzune Horikita and first-year students. A White Room character was also teased, which seemed like a threat to Ayanokoji. Although the release date wasn't announced, Studio Lerche will be animating the series.

20) The Too-Perfect Saint

Expand Tweet

The Too-Perfect Saint anime was showcased at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. Studio Troyca announced the main trailer, featuring character introductions, action scenes, and theme songs. The anime will be airing on April 10, 2025, on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi.

An advance screening of the first two episodes will take place on March 29 at EX Tower in Tokyo. The event also confirmed the main cast, such as Yui Ishikawa as Philia, and other staff information.

21) Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider

Toujima as seen in the anime trailer (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime was announced officially to come out in 2025 at its stage event at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. A new promotional video introduced the plot, revealing the main character's childhood dream and struggles as an adult.

The event also unveiled the key staff and cast. Katsuyuki Konishi will be the voice for Tanzaburo. Takahiro Ikezoe is directing, with Touko Machida working on the script. LIDENFILMS will be the studio behind the animation.

22) Chained Soldier season 2

Chained Soldier (Image via Passione)

Chained Soldier season 2 was announced officially for release in 2026 at Anime Japan 2025 Day 2. A key visual was shown at the Pony Canyon stage event on March 23, 2025. The visual focus was on Ren Yamashiro, with Kyoka Uzen, Izumo Tenka, and Yuuki Wakura also appearing.

The series will be made by Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film and will be directed by Masafumi Tamura. Keiya Nakano will work as a character designer, while Yasuhiro Nakanishi will be the series composition. Kana Hanazawa has joined the voice cast for the series as Ren Yamashiro.

23) May I Ask for One Final Thing?

May I Ask for One Final Thing? revealed a key visual and promotional video that officially confirmed the Fall 2025 release of the anime. However, no specific date was announced.

The trailer showcases Scarlet's defiance as she experiences betrayal from nobles. It also shows her fiancé, Kyle, and other important characters. Other cast members were revealed, including Wataru Kato and Shoya Ishige. A new key visual has Scarlet in the center, with the phrase,

"Well, everyone. Please be prepared, I gave a brilliant punch."

Final thoughts

Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 delivered major announcements, keeping the fans entertained until the last minute. Jujutsu Kaisen revealed a movie, Chainsaw Man announced new information, and Black Butler revealed its newest arc. Fate/Strange Fake and Digimon also made announcements, further hyping the event.

While series were dedicated to future releases, others offered production and special collaboration insights. From special trailers to merchandise, Anime Japan 2025 concluded on a high, with anticipation for another exciting year in anime.

