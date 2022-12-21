Chainsaw Man episode 11: Angel Devil, Beam, and more introduced while Denji and friends launch Katana Man counterattack

Chainsaw Man episode 11 was released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, bringing with it the final setup for the grand finale of the series’ first cour. The start of the episode may seem a little slow for some fans but picks up at the drop of a hat following Makima’s conversation with the current acting boss of the Katana Man’s Yakuza organization.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 rewards viewers for their patience with the exciting and eye-catching final half of the episode. Filled to the brim with action, violence, and introductions, it’s the perfect way to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come while also setting up the first cour’s finale. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most exciting episodes of the first cour thus far.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 sees character development of first cour come to a head as new individuals introduced

Chainsaw Man episode 11: The future rules…?

Chainsaw Man episode 11 begins with a quick recap of the final scenes of the previous episode. Fans are once again told that Aki is contracting with the Future Devil and that two others in Public Safety have paid steep prices for doing so. As the episode airs new material, fans see the Future Devil introduce itself by stepping out of the shadows and saying, “The future rules” a few times.

Upon returning from its opening theme, fans see the Future Devil continuing to shout the same thing, now dancing as he does so. It demands that Aki shout the same, but he is all about business and asks what his price for a contract will be. The Future Devil then says he needs to see Aki’s future to come up with a price, telling Aki to stick his head inside its stomach.

This allows the Future Devil to see Aki’s future, and it seems overjoyed with what it sees in store for Aki. Its price is to live inside Aki’s right eye, and this confuses Aki greatly. However, the Future Devil shares that his death is so intriguing that it’s worth such a small contract price.

He begins to tell Aki how he will die, but Aki cuts the Future Devil off, saying as long as he can kill his targets it doesn’t matter how he dies. Chainsaw Man episode 11 then transitions to Power and Denji still training with their instructor, who says that they’ve gotten good and can cut back to once a week.

He tells them to make sure to always keep their brains cool even when they’re feeling high, before revealing that they will be involved in a live training exercise the next day. He explains that they’re going after Sawatari and Katana Man, calling it the rollout of the new Division 4. If it goes poorly, he will have to kill Denji and Power in a “training battle”.

Denji cockily responds that if it comes to that, he will spare his teacher. Chainsaw Man episode 11 then sees Makima and their instructor meeting, where Makima thanks him for training Denji and Power.

He responds that he’s sick of them already, before revealing he’s grown just as attached to them as he does to humans and attributes it to his old age. Makima reveals that he wanted to discuss something, prompting him to assert that Makima knew it would happen but wouldn’t stop it. She doesn’t deny it, leading to him essentially saying he will support whatever she does as long as she’s serving mankind’s interests.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 sees Makima say she just wants to save as many people as possible from Devils. She explains that if the operation for Division 4 goes well, they will become part of the public record and can kill more Devils and help more people. However, the instructor calls her a liar, causing her to smile as the episode shifts perspectives.

Fans are then taken to the hotel where Sawatari and Katana Man are held up, with a goon suggesting that they move the Katana Man to another location. Sawatari counters that against Makima, nowhere in Japan is safe, saying that here they at least have countermeasures in place. Katana Man agrees, adding that Denji is in Division 4 and needs his revenge.

Sawatari tells the goons not to worry about Katana Man, reminding them not to get bitten. It’s then explained that Katana Man’s grandfather left them a zombie army of those who couldn’t repay their debts, with Sawatari revealing that humans bitten by zombies turn into zombies. This is her plan to finish off Special Division 4.

Chainsaw Man episode 11: Aki’s goals, Makima trolls

Chainsaw Man episode 11 then cuts to Aki in a car with Tendo and Kurose, with Kurose sharing that they’re heading back to Kyoto soon and he wants to ask Aki something. Kurose asks Aki if he seriously thinks he can kill the Gun Devil, pointing out their recent loss and how much more dangerous and powerful the Gun Devil is.

He shares that he and Tendo also joined Public Safety because of the Gun Devil, but aren’t pursuing him because they recognize how impossible the task is. Kurose then shares his true feelings, saying it annoys him how Aki is always acting like a manga main character with his bigshot goal.

Aki responds that he doesn’t care what Kurose has to say, adding that he can sit back and watch and laugh if Aki ends up dead. Aki shares that he knows he isn’t realistic, but he also knows he wouldn’t be able to keep moving forward anyway. As they drop Aki off at Public Safety headquarters, Kurose leaves him with one more piece of advice, saying everyone in the Special Division is crazy and to watch himself. He also mentions that he’s rooting for him.

Aki smiles and bows as the two drive away, with Chainsaw Man episode 11 shifting perspectives to a house by the coastline. Makima is revealed to be meeting with some mafia members, with the leader apologizing for their younger colleagues’ actions in Tokyo. He asserts that it wasn’t on his orders, sharing that Sawatari was behind it.

He shares that she tricked the younger members into contracting with the Gun Devil, where they give him 20 thousand yen in exchange for guns and ammo. He muses on the concept of Devils needing money, as Makima asks for the names of everyone in his organization who is contracted with the Gun Devil.

He agrees to this readily but shows resistance when Makima adds that she needs the names in other families besides his own as well. He tells Makima she doesn’t understand the big picture, explaining the war that would start as a result. Makima counters that it’s for the safety of the public, prompting him to explain that they’re a necessary evil.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 sees him explain that if the Japanese mafia families wipe each other out, worse, international syndicates such as the Chinese and Soviet mobs will take over Japan. He says that just like Devil Hunters keep people safe from Devils, the Yakuza keep Japan safe from foreigners.

Makima then puts a bag on the table, revealing that it’s not a bribe but the eyeballs of the parents, grandparents, siblings, lovers, and wives in the room. The Yakuza boss is in disbelief, but opens the bag and sees Makima’s words to be true. She then says that someone in Public Safety can fix their loved ones, as one of the goons tries to punch her.

However, he stops when she looks at her before his nose bleeds and he collapses. Makima then lectures him on necessary evils, saying that society doesn’t need his excuses and that it isn’t a true necessary evil if the state itself isn’t in control. Chainsaw Man episode 11 then cuts back to the aforementioned hotel, where police and Public Safety have the building surrounded.

Chainsaw Man episode 11: The assault begins

Sawatari and the Katana Man are walking through the halls, where the former is explaining their plan of attack and escape to the latter. Chainsaw Man episode 11 then sees Denji, Power, and Kobeni waiting to enter, where Kobeni says she wants to go home while Denji and Power are excited to use their newfound strength. Kobeni says she hates this as Aki asks the instructor for the plan.

However, he responds that there is no plan, saying the entire Special Division will go inside at once. The scene then sees the instructor watching Aki, Power, Denji, and Kobeni head inside, before introducing himself as Kishibe to a local police officer and Furuno of Special Division 2. Kishibe then explains their roles, adding that they’re here to engage Special Division 4’s non-humans rather than the terrorists.

Kishibe then explains each of the non-human members, starting with Beam, the Shark Fiend, who is able to swim through walls and floors, as well as turn into his Devil form briefly. Beam is seen eating various zombies as Kishibe explains this. As Beam goes to bite a hooded figure, Kishibe introduces it as the Violence Fiend, while Violence apologizes to Beam for mistaking him for a zombie.

Kishibe shares that normally, becoming a Fiend makes a Devil weaker than they were before, but that isn’t the case with Violence. His mask disperses poison gas, which weakens him, causing Kishibe to emphasize the need to leave the mask on. Violence then tells a human bystander that she should leave to avoid getting bitten, causing her to turn towards him and be introduced as the Spider Devil.

The Spider Devil then grows eight spider-like legs, rushing through and killing crowds of zombies, as Kishibe explains that while humanoid Devils tend to be friendly, a Devil is a Devil. He says she’s no different, as the head of one of her kills rolls towards the Angel Devil, who complains about getting blood on his shoes before picking up and eating the head.

Kishibe explains that while the Angel Devil has no animosity towards humans, distance should be kept, as any physical contact will drain a human’s lifespan. With this, Chainsaw Man episode 11 has introduced the new Special Division 4, as the Angel Devil asks Aki if he has a handkerchief he can borrow.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 then sees the Angel Devil marvel at Aki coming this close due to his lifespan-draining abilities, when suddenly a Yakuza member fires his gun at Aki. Angel blocks the bullets with his right wing, letting Aki rush the Yakuza goon and knock him out. Aki tells Angel to take the goon outside, which the Angel Devil says is at least better than fighting.

Aki then tells Denji and Power to come with him to find Katana Man and Sawatari, adding that they will split up and search the hotel for them. Chainsaw Man episode 11 then sees Aki exit an elevator by himself, where a goon tries to ambush him from the doorway of a room he passes by. However, Aki dodges the bullet, once again knocking out the goon.

Unfortunately, four more appear in his place, all of them with guns pointed at Aki. However, one’s nose begins bleeding, prompting him to collapse shortly thereafter with the other three following suit. A confused Aki moves on, while Makima is shown to be exiting the house of the Yakuza boss she had just met with, implying that this is her doing.

Aki then begins ascending a staircase, where Sawatari is waiting for him at the top. Aki tries to tell her to come quietly, but she instead summons the Snake Devil, commanding it to “spit it out.” The “it” she referred to is revealed to be the Ghost Devil, which is seemingly now under her command without a formal contract being made.

As her nose bleeds slightly, she tells the Ghost Devil to kill Aki, prompting him to begin slicing off its arms as they approach him. It is revealed that the Future Devil’s power lets him see briefly into the future, which is likely what is allowing him to do so well in this fight. However, he’s slowly but eventually overwhelmed, and finds himself being choked by the Ghost Devil.

Chainsaw Man episode 11’s final moments see the Ghost Devil bring Aki close to its face, as Sawatari commands it to choke him to death. The episode then moves into its ending theme, leaving viewers on a massive cliffhanger heading into next week’s episode.

Chainsaw Man episode 11: In summation

Chainsaw Man episode 11 marks a fantastic return to action-packed episodes for the series, albeit getting off to a slow start in the beginning. However, this quickly transitions into the start of Special Division 4’s assault, featuring violence and fight scenes galore to fill up the episode’s second half.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 also introduces some manga-fan-favorite characters in the form of Beam and the Angel Devil, as well as finally, formally introducing Kishibe. While some fans may be disappointed to see these characters introduced with just one episode left, fans can count on all of them to play key roles in the second cour of the series, which should debut soon.

In any case, Chainsaw Man episode 11 is a fantastic installment that does a great job of setting up the final episode of the series. As the fights are already beginning, fans can expect a heart-pumping, high-octane finale for one of the biggest hits of the Fall 2022 anime season.

