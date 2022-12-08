Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10: Mob vs. Hanazawa turns action-packed sequence into emotional celebration of series' themes

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 was released on Wednesday, December 7, bringing with it the exciting continuation to the series’ final arc. With it comes the heartbreaking confrontation of Mob with Teruki Hanazawa, as well as the incredibly hard-to-watch sequences of Mob abandoning every moral and value he’s ever had.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 also continues this season’s trend of reintroducing old, fan-favorite characters. While they’re not exactly given full story arcs or developmental treatments, it’s a nice Easter Egg if nothing else to see each life Mob has touched seemingly come together for him in these final episodes.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 sees Mob’s alter ego fully take over, with no one able to break through to him

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10: Friends forced to fight

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 begins by replaying the closing scenes of the previous episode, which see Mob hit by a car as he saves a child’s life. Picking up with new story content, fans see people beginning to crowd the scene of the accident. Various bystanders notice how badly Mob is bleeding, as the car’s driver says he needs to call an ambulance for Mob.

The child points out that Mob isn’t moving, trying to call out to him. As Mob’s fingers twitch, various electronics in the area begin malfunctioning, including the phone of the man trying to call an ambulance. Suddenly, a crater forms around Mob’s body, as the episode goes into its opening theme sequence.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then shows the effects of Mob’s powers reaching far from where he currently is, with a young girl noticing that her orange juice is moving. Meanwhile, in a bad traffic jam, those sitting in their cars feel what they believe to be an earthquake, as their phones and electronics also begin malfunctioning.

It seems that Mob is causing this, as he takes a step just before a massive explosion can be heard. Reigen and Serizawa are then seen watching the news, which is ordering those in the nearby area to begin evacuating. Reigen comments on how this earthquake is lasting so long, as Serizawa mentions how the cause is unknown and every nearby area is being affected.

He then reaffirms the evacuation orders to Reigen, commenting on how sad it is that Mob won’t be able to ask Tsubomi out. Just after this, a fragment of Reigen’s tea cup breaks off, almost as if it’s meant to be taken as an omen. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees a police officer reporting Mob as a suspect, saying he’s destroying buildings around him as he advances.

Meanwhile, in a nearby forest, Mob is seen passing through, seemingly not in control of himself at all. Suddenly, a golden light makes its way through the forest toward him, eventually revealing itself to be Teruki Hanazawa. Hanazawa expresses joy about having made it in time, sharing that he suspected Mob would be here as he throws his school bag at him.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Hanazawa comment on how Mob is destroying everything he touches. He says he’s happy to listen to his friend, but Mob begins charging his power, seemingly not listening to Hanazawa in the process. Hanazawa tells Mob to calm down again, before noticing that Mob bought flowers for Tsubomi, to congratulate him.

Hanazawa also comments that it may be dangerous to meet Tsubomi as he is now, seemingly triggering Mob and prompting him to attack Hanazawa. Hanazawa is eventually slammed into the ground after flying through and breaking several tree trunks. However, he gets back up, ready to face Mob despite the apparent lack of success in getting through to him.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Hanazawa resort to restraining Mob, wrapping him with his scarf and telling him he will stay this way until he has calmed down. However, Mob breaks the restraint instantly, sending Hanazawa flying as a result. He then launches a blast of energy at his friend, who blocks it with an Ultimate Barrier, but is seemingly still hit as he crashes to the ground.

Hanazawa approaches Mob after collecting himself, saying he’s reminded of when they first met. He tells Mob that he should stop this and head home for the day, saying it is for his own good. However, Mob blankly stares back, seemingly releasing more of his power and attacking Hanazawa in response to his suggestion.

Hanazawa then remembers the lesson he learned from Mob, about how his relying on his own powers, is what made him average. He also shares how Mob taught him how important it is to accept himself without any psychic powers. All the while, the two are duking it out at maximum strength, while Hanazawa comments on how he can tell Mob is trying to practice what he preaches.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10: Rival

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Hanazawa comment on how Mob isn’t the kind of person who would hurt others, as his friend slams him into the ground without mercy. However, the still-conscious Hanazawa gets in Mob’s face and releases his powers, knocking the bouquet back in the process.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 sees Mob finally react to external stimulus, looking at the bouquet as it flies away. Hanazawa decides to destroy the flowers here, but Mob is able to protect them with a barrier before he does so. A clearly angered Mob grabs Hanazawa by the throat, charging up his powers before sending Hanazawa flying at a blinding speed.

As this plays out, Hanazawa comments on how Mob is the one who taught him not to use his psychic powers on others. Hanazawa then eventually crashes into the same building where the little girl from earlier lives, seemingly falling unconscious and landing on something akin to a dumpster.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Mob walking towards Hanazawa, who wakes up from the tremors of his approaching friend. Hanazawa then pleads with Mob not to fight him here, pointing out to the civilians who are yet to evacuate. Hanazawa questions what he can do but instantly advises those nearby to evacuate while warning them of Mob being the epicenter of the disaster.

Suddenly, a balcony falls and almost crushes the little girl, as her mother throws her body on top of her in a desperate attempt to save her. Thankfully, Hanazawa is able to use his telepathy in time to catch the balcony, saving the two before speaking to Mob about the irony of him being the one to go berserk and lose control of his powers.

Hanazawa jokes that it seems Mob is pretty average as well, saying he’s a bit relieved to learn this. However, Mob silently charges his powers in response, with Hanazawa begging him not to do so since civilians are still nearby. Unfortunately, Mob does not listen, releasing his powers as the screams of several men, women, and children can be heard.

A horrified Hanazawa looks on as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 sees Mob indiscriminately releasing his powers, leaving him visibly infuriated. However, it’s all he can do to hold on and stand still against Mob’s powers. Hanazawa then says he’s been watching this whole time, calling Mob a gullible softy who’s still incredibly strong.

Hanazawa then reminisces about their first meeting, where Mob was crying by himself in a field. Hanazawa says it’s the same now, realizing that Kageyama must be crying and asking him as much as he approaches him. He realizes that Mob wants someone to stop him, as he grabs his shoulder and pounds on his chest in an effort to wake his friend up.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then witnesses Hanazawa shout Mob’s name, as fans are taken inside of Mob’s consciousness. Here, the real Mob is seen questioning what’s going on with him, before seemingly realizing Hanazawa is before him. He also sees the destruction all around, recognizing he’s responsible for it and Hanazawa’s injuries.

Mob begins to cry as he realizes that Hanazawa did everything he could to stop him. Meanwhile, Hanazawa comments on how there will be times things don’t work out, and that it’s fine if people laugh at you. Hanazawa even calls himself average, as the real personality of Mob cries and tells his friend not to think of “this” entity as Mob, saying he himself can’t stop it.

However, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Mob tell Hanazawa that he can stop him, begging his friend to use his powers against him. Hanazawa, meanwhile, tells Mob not to underestimate him, saying that he’s Mob’s rival. As he says this, various lights of his powers pop up all around, revealing that Hanazawa used the last of his strength to save the civilians nearby.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 sees Hanazawa joke that he wins this time before he passes out from exhaustion. Mob’s true consciousness is seen crying before it fades into the monstrosity that he currently is in reality. Mob then walks away from Hanazawa, as the people he saved are seen being taken in the exact opposite direction of Mob’s advancement.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10: Old enemies return

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then cuts to some sort of grocery store or convenience store, where Koyama Megumu and Yusuke Sakurai are arguing over how to best display and organize products for customers. As they close the door and leave the room, they continue arguing and debating, eventually exiting the store and saying that they will protect their store because they love it so much.

The two then see Mob approaching, seemingly resolving to protect the store against the young boy. They recognize Mob as an esper, before shouting out to him and telling him they won’t hold back if he comes for the store. They seem shocked that Mob doesn’t stop, before activating psychic powers of their own and preparing to fight him.

However, the conclusion of their fight isn’t seen, as Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 cuts to Tsubomi, who is still waiting for Mob while watching the news on her phone. She questions if Mob will still show up, while other students are in an evacuation center. Tome Kurata and others who are friends of Mob’s recognize him from photos online, realizing he’s the cause of this destruction.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then cuts to Reigen’s office, where he and Serizawa begin complying with evacuation orders. Serizawa brings up Mob, but Reigen says he can’t get through to him and his phone must be off. He says they don’t need to worry about Mob, as Serizawa seems shocked, prompting Reigen to ask what’s wrong.

Serizawa then shows Reigen the photo of Mob, seemingly stunning him beyond words. Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then cuts to an airplane, where various government espers are being briefed on the situation. They’re told that if they help eliminate the disaster, then their sentences might be shortened, but they need to remember that they’re still being monitored.

One of them jokes about how easy it will be in a six versus one, as one of the convicts is revealed to be Toichiro Suzuki, the former leader of Claw. He introduces himself by ripping out the front teeth of one of the other convicts, while their handler questions him on whether he knows the target. Suzuki says that he can feel Mob growing even stronger, saying that they need to hurry.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 then sees Suzuki jump without a parachute, careening down into Seasoning City as the episode comes to an end. The next episode’s title is revealed to be Mob 3 ~Trauma~.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10: In summation

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 is an absolute masterpiece of an episode, unifying the story’s themes and bringing back several characters to further bring together and develop those themes. Hanzawa’s conversations with Mob undoubtedly serve as the issue’s highlight, fully embodying and reminding the viewer of all the lessons Mob has learned on his journey.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 also brings back several fan-favorite characters, all of whom have helped Mob develop the morals he has and become the person he is.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 10 is, overall, one of the best episodes of the season yet. It’s an action-packed episode that stays surprisingly grounded and emotional throughout, using the fights to enhance the themes at play rather than shoehorning the themes onto the fight. As always, the series somehow manages to achieve near-perfection in the most organic way possible.

