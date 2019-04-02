Alonso hits first career homer in Mets' win over Marlins

Dominic Smith, Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso clubbed his maiden MLB home run as the New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 7-3.

Mets first baseman Alonso crushed a 444-foot homer – the last of New York's runs – in Monday's victory against the Marlins.

The two teams traded scores until the seventh inning. The Marlins were the first on the board with a Starlin Castro two-run home run in the opening frame.

New York answered in the second and fourth innings, and Miami plated another in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. But, that would stop the Marlins scoring and the Mets took over from there.

Before Alonso's final blast, Juan Lagares hit a game-tying home run and Amed Rosario added an RBI in the ninth.

Jeurys Familia was awarded the win and Drew Steckenrider took the loss, with Castro the only player to score for Miami.

Kiermaier key to Rays win

Kevin Kiermaier went two for three with a run scored and four RBIs in the Tampa Bay Rays' 7-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Atlanta Braves bullpen threw five innings of scoreless relief in their 8-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs. It was Atlanta's first win of the season.

Rockies struggle at the plate

The Rockies strung together six hits and only one run against the Rays. Three batters were 0 for four at the plate — Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Ian Desmond — and three more were 0 for three.

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) without recording an out in his team's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the St Louis Cardinals.

Springer with the lead-off homer

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer accomplished a career first after sending a lead-off home run over the left-field wall. Springer started Houston's scoring in the first and they went on to beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

Congrats to George Springer on his first career leadoff homer! pic.twitter.com/0E5KLpVyMc — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2019

Aaron Judge stretched out for this impressive catch during the New York Yankees' 3-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Monday's results

St Louis Cardinals 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees 3-1 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 8-0 Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Colorado Rockies

New York Mets 7-3 Miami Marlins

Houston Astros 2-1 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics 7-0 Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners 6-3 Los Angeles Angels

Phillies at Nationals

Tuesday will mark the first of 19 matchups between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. It also marks the first time Bryce Harper will return to Washington after he signed with Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason. There are a lot of storylines in this game. How will the fans react? Will Harper help the Phillies keep their perfect record intact? How will Nationals ace Max Scherzer do against his former team-mate?