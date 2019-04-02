Alonso hits first career homer in Mets' win over Marlins
Pete Alonso clubbed his maiden MLB home run as the New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 7-3.
Mets first baseman Alonso crushed a 444-foot homer – the last of New York's runs – in Monday's victory against the Marlins.
The two teams traded scores until the seventh inning. The Marlins were the first on the board with a Starlin Castro two-run home run in the opening frame.
New York answered in the second and fourth innings, and Miami plated another in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. But, that would stop the Marlins scoring and the Mets took over from there.
Before Alonso's final blast, Juan Lagares hit a game-tying home run and Amed Rosario added an RBI in the ninth.
Jeurys Familia was awarded the win and Drew Steckenrider took the loss, with Castro the only player to score for Miami.
Kiermaier key to Rays win
Kevin Kiermaier went two for three with a run scored and four RBIs in the Tampa Bay Rays' 7-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.
The Atlanta Braves bullpen threw five innings of scoreless relief in their 8-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs. It was Atlanta's first win of the season.
Rockies struggle at the plate
The Rockies strung together six hits and only one run against the Rays. Three batters were 0 for four at the plate — Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Ian Desmond — and three more were 0 for three.
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) without recording an out in his team's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the St Louis Cardinals.
Springer with the lead-off homer
Houston Astros outfielder George Springer accomplished a career first after sending a lead-off home run over the left-field wall. Springer started Houston's scoring in the first and they went on to beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.
Congrats to George Springer on his first career leadoff homer! pic.twitter.com/0E5KLpVyMc— MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2019
Aaron Judge stretched out for this impressive catch during the New York Yankees' 3-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers.
.@TheJudge44 calls for an extension. pic.twitter.com/mGaJWDdWvw— MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2019
Monday's results
St Louis Cardinals 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 5-3 Chicago White Sox
New York Yankees 3-1 Detroit Tigers
Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Cincinnati Reds
Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 8-0 Chicago Cubs
Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Colorado Rockies
New York Mets 7-3 Miami Marlins
Houston Astros 2-1 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 7-0 Boston Red Sox
San Francisco Giants 4-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 6-3 Los Angeles Angels
Phillies at Nationals
Tuesday will mark the first of 19 matchups between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. It also marks the first time Bryce Harper will return to Washington after he signed with Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason. There are a lot of storylines in this game. How will the fans react? Will Harper help the Phillies keep their perfect record intact? How will Nationals ace Max Scherzer do against his former team-mate?