Alonso leads Mets to win over Diamondbacks, Astros rout A's 15-0

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso hit two home runs as the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1.

The Mets entered Monday's game having lost their last two MLB games to the Philadelphia Phillies but rebounded by topping the Diamondbacks.

New York's offense was powered by rookie sensation Alonso, who went two for four at the plate with two homers and two RBIs.

The Mets also benefited from Jacob deGrom's strong showing after the pitcher tallied 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work while only giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks' lone run of the night came off a home run from Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning.

Arizona and the Mets are battling for the second National League wild-card spot and this series is crucial for both teams.

Donaldson brings the rain

Josh Donaldson clubbed a home run and recorded three RBIs in the Atlanta Braves' 7-2 win against the Phillies.

Yordan Alvarez went two for five and hit two homers as the Houston Astros demolished the Oakland Athletics 15-0.

Maybin struggles but Yankees win

Cameron Maybin was hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times as the New York Yankees shut out the Boston Red Sox 5-0.

Alvarez shows no mercy… to the ball!

Alvarez blasted this ball as the Astros made light work of the Athletics.

WHERE did this ball land!? pic.twitter.com/H8bejMym4i — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2019

Monday's results

Atlanta Braves 7-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 3-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees 5-0 Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros 15-0 Oakland Athletics

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs 10-2 San Diego Padres

Braves at Phillies

Atlanta have won nine of their last 10 games and will try to keep their hot streak going against a Philadelphia squad that still have a chance to break into the playoff picture. The Phillies are just a few games back from the Cubs in the National League wild-card standings.