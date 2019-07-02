Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies aged 27

Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died aged 27, the team announced on Monday.

The Angels were to open a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Monday but the game has been called off and will be made up at a later date.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family," the team said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.

"There are no other details at this time, please keep Tyler's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

The police department in Southlake, Texas, released a statement saying it was called to a hotel room on Monday and found Skaggs dead at the scene.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," the statement read in part. "This investigation is ongoing and we will release pertinent information as it is available."

Skaggs grew up in the Los Angeles area and was selected by the Angels out of Santa Monica HIgh School with the 40th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his major league debut with Arizona two years later. The Angels reacquired Skaggs in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade involving the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.

Rest in peace, Tyler. You will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/4DDTMZssNo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 1, 2019

Skaggs last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, starting and working 4.1 innings.

He would have turned 28 on July 13.

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release.

"All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' team-mates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organisation through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's team-mates and other members of the baseball family."