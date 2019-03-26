×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    26 Mar 2019, 20:18 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

His new deal calls for a $10 million signing bonus, a $7 million salary this season, $23 million in 2020, $33.5 million each in 2021 and 2022 and $30.5 million in 2023. The Mets have a $32.5 million option for 2024.

DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent.

A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9. He allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, but the Mets were 11-18 in those games.

DeGrom is 55-41 with a 2.67 ERA in five big league seasons. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen represented the two-time All-Star as co-head of CAA Baseball before the team hired him last year.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
AP source: Wilson Ramos, Mets agree to $19M, 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Jed Lowrie, Mets agree to $20M, 2-year contract
RELATED STORY
AP source: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to $100M, 6-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians, OF Gonzalez agree to minor deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Grandal, Brewers agree to $18.25M, 1-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Trout, Angels close to record $432M, 12-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: White Sox near $43M, 6-year deal with Jimenez
RELATED STORY
AP source: Cards, Goldschmidt completing $130M, 5-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: McCutchen, Phillies agree to $50M, 3-year deal
RELATED STORY
Free agent reliever Familia reaches deal to return to Mets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us