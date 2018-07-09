Archer mad about Rays team-mate Snell's All-Star snub

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 09 Jul 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Blake Snell

Rays left-hander Blake Snell was inexplicably left off the American League All-Star roster, much to the annoyance of Tampa Bay team-mate Chris Archer.

Archer went on Twitter to say that MLB players who vote on the pitching staff did not do their homework.

"Someone tell me why Blake Snell isn't unanimously on the AL All-Star team," Archer tweeted, pointing out Snell's 2.09 ERA leads the AL, and he is tied for second in the league with 12 wins. He is tied for third in quality starts (14) and in opponent's batting average (.183).

Archer then answered his own question, saying the players who vote on the pitchers do not check the stats.

"We, as players [the ones who vote for the pitchers] don't do our due diligence," Archer noted. "We have to collectively take the time and effort to responsibly fill out our ballots.

"This stuff matters. BLAKE SNELL IS AN ALL STAR, not an alternate, replacement or backup."

Snell is one of the worst 2018 All-Star snubs. He is having a dominant year. Some of his other numbers are equally impressive, including his 1.03 WHIP and 132 Ks in 116 innings.

As for Archer, he is expected to return from the disabled list to pitch Monday against the Tigers. He has not pitched since June 2 because of an abdominal strain.