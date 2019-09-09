Astros score 21 runs in blowout win over Mariners

Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros had a productive day at the plate in a 21-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners in MLB on Sunday.

The Astros tallied 22 hits from 11 different batters against the Mariners and Yordan Alvarez led the way offensively.

Alvarez served as Houston's designated hitter and went four for six with six RBIs.

But the Astros also had great pitching.

Gerrit Cole tallied 15 strikeouts in eight innings of work and only gave up one hit to Seattle, which came on a Shed Long home run in the fourth inning.

The second pitcher to EVER strike out 14+ in three straight starts: @GerritCole45 pic.twitter.com/MwJWYLGon2 — Houston Astros (@astros) September 8, 2019

Seattle's Felix Hernandez had a poor outing and gave up 11 runs (seven earned) in just two innings.

The Astros are 94-50 and hold a 9.5-game lead over the second-placed Oakland Athletics in the American League (AL) West. The Mariners, on the other hand, are last in the division with a 58-86 record.

Awesome Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara recorded eight strikeouts for the Miami Marlins and shut the Kansas City Royals out 9-0.

Eugenio Suarez went three for four and hit two home runs in the Cincinnati Reds' 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes hit two home runs in the Washington Nationals' 9-4 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Longoria hitless

Evan Longoria went hitless and struck out in all four of his at-bats in the San Francisco Giants' 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cordell's cool catch

The Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell was not letting a ball get away.

Athletics at Astros

Oakland are second to Houston in the AL West and both teams have been playing great baseball as of late. The four-game series between the Athletics and Astros should be a must-see matchup.