×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Astros' Verlander makes MLB history with 200th strikeout this season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Aug 2019, 03:20 IST
Justin-Verlander-102017-USNews-Getty-FTR
Justin Verlander

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander made MLB history with his 200th strikeout of the season.

Verlander was on fire in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, the eight-time All-Star recording 10 strikeouts through six innings.

The 36-year-old's performance pushed him to 200 strikeouts for the season – his ninth campaign 200 or more strikeouts.

It saw Verlander become only the seventh pitcher in league history to achieve the feat, joining Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martinez, and Bob Gibson.

Verlander also leads active players with the most 200-plus strikeout seasons. Both Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have seven seasons with 200 or more strikeouts.

A World Series champion and Cy Young Award winner, Verlander has starred this season in an All-Star rotation that features Gerrit Cole and now Zack Greinke.

Before Sunday's game, 2011 American League MVP Verlander had a league-best 14-4 record in 23 starts with an AL-best 2.73 ERA.

Advertisement
Astros shocked they landed Greinke – GM
RELATED STORY
Five MLB storylines to follow in second half of season after Rangers rout Astros
RELATED STORY
Astros add frontline starter, deal for Diamondbacks' Greinke
RELATED STORY
Astros reliever Pressly sets MLB record
RELATED STORY
Record-tying second inning helps Cardinals keep pace with Cubs
RELATED STORY
Astros look set for playoffs but still desperately need a starter
RELATED STORY
Braves hold off Nationals, pick up reliever to bolster bullpen
RELATED STORY
Laureano's double in 11th lifts A's over Astros 4-3
RELATED STORY
MLB trade deadline: Best and worst moves from a wild day
RELATED STORY
Astros get 10th straight win with defeat of Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us