Astros' Verlander makes MLB history with 200th strikeout this season

Omnisport // 05 Aug 2019

Justin Verlander

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander made MLB history with his 200th strikeout of the season.

Verlander was on fire in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, the eight-time All-Star recording 10 strikeouts through six innings.

The 36-year-old's performance pushed him to 200 strikeouts for the season – his ninth campaign 200 or more strikeouts.

It saw Verlander become only the seventh pitcher in league history to achieve the feat, joining Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Tom Seaver, Pedro Martinez, and Bob Gibson.

.@JustinVerlander just notched his 200th strikeout this season, his 9th season with 200+ Ks. He joins Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, @rogerclemens, Tom Seaver, @45PedroMartinez & Bob Gibson as the only players in @MLB history to do that. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 4, 2019

Verlander also leads active players with the most 200-plus strikeout seasons. Both Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have seven seasons with 200 or more strikeouts.

A World Series champion and Cy Young Award winner, Verlander has starred this season in an All-Star rotation that features Gerrit Cole and now Zack Greinke.

Before Sunday's game, 2011 American League MVP Verlander had a league-best 14-4 record in 23 starts with an AL-best 2.73 ERA.