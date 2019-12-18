Cole officially unveiled by Yankees in record deal

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole was officially unveiled by the New York Yankees on Wednesday after signing a record nine-year deal.

Cole has agreed a contract reportedly worth $324million after leaving the Houston Astros to enter free agency.

The 29-year-old's deal will run until the 2028 MLB season, with a player opt-out following the 2024 campaign.

Boyhood Yankees fan Cole's package is reported to be the highest ever in terms of contract value for a free agent starting pitcher and annual average for any free agent.

Fellow pitcher Chance Adams has been designated for assignment by the Yankees to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Empire's ultimate weapon. pic.twitter.com/HGw3uWcx8m — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 18, 2019