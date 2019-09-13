Cubs, Brewers, Mets & Phillies win in fight for second NL wild-card spot

Ryan Braun

No one was giving up any ground in the National League wild-card race as the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies all won in MLB action.

Thursday's victories mean the quartet are now separated by just two games in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.

The Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 4-1, the Brewers edged the Miami Marlins 3-2, the Mets crushed the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 and the Phillies were too good for the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Brewers and Cubs have the leg up in the race, but Milwaukee clearly have an advantage over Chicago down the stretch.

The combined winning percentage of the Brewers' opponents over the final 16 games of the season is around .469, while the Cubs have to face the NL Central-leading St Louis Cardinals in two series and their opponents have a combined winning percentage of about .501.

As for the Mets and Phillies, Philadelphia have a serious challenge on their hands with series against the Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals, Braves and Boston Red Sox. But, they end the season against the Marlins.

The Mets have to play the Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves over their final 16 games, so it will not be easy down the stretch for them, either.

Voit powers Yankees in doubleheader

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit went three for five with a double, a home run and three RBIs in a 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers, who also lost 6-4 in a doubleheader.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Joe Musgrove tossed five scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 4-2 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Cavan Biggio went three for four with a triple and an RBI in a 7-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Hilliard humbled as Rockies crumble

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard went 0 for three with three strikeouts in a 10-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Not on Astudillo's watch

Minnesota Twins third baseman Willians Astudillo made an awesome running catch in foul territory.

Honestly, Willians forever. pic.twitter.com/3ginNMhxlG — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 13, 2019

Dodgers at Mets

The Mets really need to take two out of three games in this series. It is going to be a challenge, but to keep pace with the Brewers, who face few challenges down the stretch, New York will have to win as much as they can, even in a series against the team with the best record in the NL.