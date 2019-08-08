Cubs cruise to big win over Athletics

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 08 Aug 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs cruised to a 10-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field in MLB on Wednesday.

The Cubs took their three-game set against the Athletics by notching two wins and showcased some stellar hitting in the rubber game.

Chicago notched 11 hits to Oakland's three and got home runs from Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini.

Homer Bailey's pitching did not help offset the Athletics' poor performance at the plate. He gave up seven earned runs in 4.2 innings.

The Cubs sit atop the National League (NL) Central with a 62-52 record while Oakland are behind the Houston Astros in the American League (AL) West with a 65-50 record.

Conforto blasts two homers

Michael Conforto hit two home runs as the New York Mets took down the Miami Marlins 7-2.

Kyle Higashioka tallied two home runs in the New York Yankees' 14-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Advertisement

Jack Flaherty notched 10 strikeouts in the St Louis Cardinals' 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Careless Cruz

Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats in the Minnesota Twins' 11-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Daniel Murphy went 0 for four in the Colorado Rockies' 14-3 loss to the Astros.

Hiura heroics

Keston Hiura dominated at the plate for the Milwaukee Brewers as they topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3. He hit two home runs and added a double.

Wednesday's results

New York Mets 7-2 Miami Marlins

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox 8-1 Detroit Tigers

Atlanta Braves 11-7 Minnesota Twins

Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 14-3 Colorado Rockies

Chicago Cubs 10-1 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Indians 5-1 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 3-2 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees 14-2 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Indians at Twins

Cleveland and Minnesota are neck and neck in the AL Central race. Only two games separate the two teams and the Twins have a slight edge. But, the Indians could flip the script before the weekend is over with a strong showing.