Cubs cruise to big win over Athletics
The Chicago Cubs cruised to a 10-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field in MLB on Wednesday.
The Cubs took their three-game set against the Athletics by notching two wins and showcased some stellar hitting in the rubber game.
Chicago notched 11 hits to Oakland's three and got home runs from Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini.
Homer Bailey's pitching did not help offset the Athletics' poor performance at the plate. He gave up seven earned runs in 4.2 innings.
The Cubs sit atop the National League (NL) Central with a 62-52 record while Oakland are behind the Houston Astros in the American League (AL) West with a 65-50 record.
Happ & slams. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/5Jqe0QDhkq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 7, 2019
Conforto blasts two homers
Michael Conforto hit two home runs as the New York Mets took down the Miami Marlins 7-2.
Kyle Higashioka tallied two home runs in the New York Yankees' 14-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Jack Flaherty notched 10 strikeouts in the St Louis Cardinals' 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Careless Cruz
Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats in the Minnesota Twins' 11-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Daniel Murphy went 0 for four in the Colorado Rockies' 14-3 loss to the Astros.
Hiura heroics
Keston Hiura dominated at the plate for the Milwaukee Brewers as they topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3. He hit two home runs and added a double.
HR. 2B. HR.@Kestdaddy is doing Rookie of the Month things. pic.twitter.com/a542YGF4lU— MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2019
Wednesday's results
New York Mets 7-2 Miami Marlins
Cleveland Indians 2-0 Texas Rangers
Chicago White Sox 8-1 Detroit Tigers
Atlanta Braves 11-7 Minnesota Twins
Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros 14-3 Colorado Rockies
Chicago Cubs 10-1 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals 4-1 San Francisco Giants
Cleveland Indians 5-1 Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners 3-2 San Diego Padres
New York Yankees 14-2 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Indians at Twins
Cleveland and Minnesota are neck and neck in the AL Central race. Only two games separate the two teams and the Twins have a slight edge. But, the Indians could flip the script before the weekend is over with a strong showing.