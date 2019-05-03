Devers error precedes walk-off homer for White Sox

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 03 May 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox suffered a tough loss to the Chicago White Sox in MLB on Thursday.

Boston lost 6-4 to the White Sox on a walk-off three-run homer off the bat of Nicky Delmonico.

The game could well have been over had it not been for a Rafael Devers error.

With a 4-3 lead with one out in the ninth inning and the bases empty, Devers made a somewhat inexplicable gaffe in which he failed to field a slow rolling ground ball to third base.

The ball was firmly in his glove but he somehow flipped it away, allowing Jose Rondon to reach first with one out.

Ryan Brasier would then give up a single to Yonder Alonso and the homer to Delmonico to end the game.

Devers, 22, is second in MLB with nine errors this season and two have cost his team dearly in the past week.

If Boston had won on Thursday, they likely would have moved into sole possession of third place in the American League East with their fourth consecutive win.

Advertisement

Kinsler almost finds cycle

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler went three-for-six and finished a triple short of the cycle in an 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Rockies outfielder David Dahl also finished a triple short of the cycle, going three-for-five with three RBIs in Colorado's 11-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios tossed seven innings of two-run ball in an 8-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts in a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Winker woe

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker went 0-for-four with three strikeouts and was ejected in a 1-0 loss to the New York Mets.

Remarkable Reddick

Astros right fielder Josh Reddick made a spectacular diving play to rob Eddie Rosario of extra bases.

In the same game, Byron Buxton robbed Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel of extra bases as well and made it look frighteningly easy.

Thursday's results

San Diego Padres 11-2 Atlanta Braves

New York Mets 1-0 Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies 11-6 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 8-2 Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Kansas City Royals

Washington Nationals 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago White Sox 6-4 Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Cardinals at Cubs

It is the first matchup of the year between Chicago and St Louis and it just so happens to feature the top two teams in the National League Central. Jack Flaherty (3-1, 4.06 ERA) will take on Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.33 ERA) at Wrigley Field.