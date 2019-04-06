Dodgers, Diamondbacks continue offensive onslaughts

Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks have started the year on fire at the plate.

With the Dodgers' 10-6 win over the Colorado Rockies and the Diamondbacks' 15-8 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday, both teams keep on tacking on franchise records.

With Arizona's 15 runs on Friday, they have now scored 56 runs through eight games this season while doing so with 19 home runs. Both of those are franchise bests.

As amazing as those numbers are, with Max Muncy's home run in the fourth inning of Los Angeles' win, the Dodgers extended their franchise record for consecutive games to start a season with a homer to eight.

This comes barely a week after the Dodgers set another franchise and MLB record with eight home runs on opening day. The team now has 21 home runs this season and Cody Bellinger — who also hit a big fly on Friday — leads all of baseball with six bombs on the year.

The NL West got better offensively with the addition of Manny Machado to the San Diego Padres' line-up, but the Dodgers and Diamondbacks aren't going to be overshadowed by one $300-million man.

Astros survive Laureano hot streak

Ramon Laureano was traded by the Houston Astros to the Oakland Athletics in September 2017. He went 4 for 4 with two RBIs on Friday against his former organization, but Houston did win 3-2.

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco went 5 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI, but what was really impressive was he hit for the cycle becoming the earliest player to do so in a season since 2005. Minnesota lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 10-4.

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Joe Musgrove threw seven innings of three-hit, no-run, eight-strikeout ball in a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta Braves righty Kevin Gausman threw seven innings of two-hit, no-run, seven-strikeout ball in a 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Grichuk empty handed, Quintana proves costly

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana gave up eight earned runs in three innings of work as Chicago lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 13-10.

Panik shows off but Giants fall short

Giants second baseman Joe Panik caught the eye with the nice dive and flip to get a force out in San Francisco Giants' 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday's results

Chicago White Sox 8-10 Seattle Mariners

Colorado Rockies 6-10 Los Angeles Dodgers

St Louis Cardinals 3-5 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 2-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies 10-4 Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Indians 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Arizona Diamondbacks 15-8 Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves 4-0 Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers 13-10 Boston Cubs

Houston Astros 3-2 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Texas Rangers

Padres at Cardinals

Michael Wacha (0-0, 1.50 ERA) might feel like he is staring his younger self in the face when he goes up against rookie Chris Paddack (0-0, 1.80 ERA). These two guys are both power pitchers with outstanding change-ups and Paddack is hoping to have a rookie year similar to that of Wacha when the former Texas A&M pitcher went 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA in the regular season and tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a playoff win.