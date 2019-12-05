Hamels signs one-year, $18m deal with Braves

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 05 Dec 2019, 09:14 IST SHARE

Pitcher Cole Hamels

Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels signed a one-year, $18million deal with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Hamels, 35, joins the Braves after a season and a half with the Chicago Cubs, having previously played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

An All-Star in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016, Hamels was the World Series MVP as the Phillies enjoyed their success in 2008.

"When it came down to it, I wanted to play on a contender," the left-hander said.

"I was very familiar with the Braves. I've watched them in the postseason and I've seen what they've been able to create.

"I've always been following them in hopes of maybe being able to pitch with some of those guys, because they have such good young talent. I know at my stage of my career what I could provide could be beneficial."

Hamels made 27 starts for the Cubs this year, posting a 3.81 ERA on his way to a 7-7 win-loss record.

Atlanta, meanwhile, made the National League Division Series (NLDS) before falling to the St Louis Cardinals.

The Braves have already signed reliever Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud this offseason.