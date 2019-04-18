×
Here's how Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Apr 2019, 06:48 IST
Gronkowski-Rob-USNews-041719-ftr-getty
Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski has left his mark on the New England Patriots' most recent Lombardi Trophy. Literally.

Gronkowski damaged New England's Super Bowl LIII prize when some Patriots players threw out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game April 9.

The 29-year-old star – who has since retired from the NFL – used the trophy as a bat and dented it while attempting to bunt a warm-up toss thrown by Julian Edelman.

Several of Gronkowski's team-mates, including safety Duron Harmon, discussed the event with the Patriots.

"You can't hide a baseball dent in there," Harmon said. "Everybody literally went to the trophy and saw it. I think Rob thought it was more funny than anything.

"The funniest thing about it all was it actually was a really good bunt. Like it was perfect technique. I don't even understand how he controlled the Lombardi. If the Red Sox had bunting practice, that would be teaching tape for them. He does everything perfect."

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona added Gronkowski is "going to go all out no matter what he's doing".

"What you see is what you get with him," Cardona said. "He always has the biggest smile in the room, so to see him have a little fun right there in the outfield of Fenway Park, maybe at the expense of priceless sports history, he’s earned every right to do it."

Gronkowski finished his career with 521 regular-season catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He is the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in playoff history.

