Home runs fly out at historic rate on MLB Opening Day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Mar 2019, 07:08 IST
Cody Bellinger (left) and Kike Hernandez
Cody Bellinger (left) and Kike Hernandez

MLB Opening Day was truly historic as the ball flew out of the ballpark more than it ever has before on Thursday.

After Ryon Healy's home run for the Seattle Mariners off Boston Red Sox reliever Hector Velazquez, there had been 47 homers hit in the 15 games on the day, which is the most ever on Opening Day.

Tim Beckham tied the record with his second homer of the game off Boston ace Chris Sale. The 2008 number one overall pick has three homers in three games this season.

He was taken before Eric Hosmer, Buster Posey, Aaron Hicks and Gerrit Cole in the 2008 draft.

What was even more impressive than Beckham's two homers were the Los Angeles Dodgers' eight big flies in their 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two teams combined for 10 in the game, but Los Angeles' eight is the most a team have ever hit on Opening Day by two. It also ties the MLB record for most home runs by a team in a game.

In Tampa, Houston Astros center fielder George Springer made history as well. With his three-run homer in the third inning off defending American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, he became the first leadoff man in MLB history to hit a home run in three straight Opening Day games.

There was no stopping the home run ball on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
