Indians inch ahead in AL Central race, Blue Jays win 19-4
Carlos Santana hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to push the Cleveland Indians past reigning MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Monday.
The win also gave Cleveland a slight half-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the race for top spot in the American League Central.
Cleveland are heating up at the right time and are in sole possession of first place in the AL Central for the first time since April 20.
Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez also chipped in early homers to build a 5-1 lead against the Red Sox.
Boston, who have now lost three consecutive game, scored four runs over the last six innings — highlighted by homers from J. D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr.
Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth to tie the score before Santana stepped up to the plate and ended the game with his 26th homer of the season.
Aquino makes history
Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino became the first player in MLB history to hit eight home runs in 12 career games. The Reds lost 7-6 to the Washington Nationals
Gleyber Torres hit three homers as the New York Yankees swept the Baltimore Orioles in their doubleheader – 8-5 and 11-8.
Jurado pummelled as Jays rout Rangers
Ariel Jurado gave up eight runs on 11 hits in 3.6 innings of work during the Texas Rangers' 19-4 humbling at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Orioles lefty Ty Blach allowed six runs on seven hits in the first four innings of game two against the Yankees.
Drury with the slam!
Blue Jays third baseman Brandon Drury grounded out in his first at-bat in the fourth inning. When he reached the plate again, he hit a grand slam.
Crushed is the only word for Gio Urshela's home run against the Orioles.
Monday's results
New York Yankees 8-5 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 11-8 Baltimore Orioles
Washington Nationals 7-6 Cincinnati Reds
Toronto Blue Jays 19-4 Texas Rangers
Cleveland Indians 6-5 Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros (postponed)
Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 Colorado Rockies
Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 Los Angeles Angels
Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 San Diego Padres
Twins at Brewers
The Minnesota Twins had Monday off and will try to close the gap against the Indians when they face the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Minnesota will start Martin Perez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) while Milwaukee will counter with Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70).