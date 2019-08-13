Indians inch ahead in AL Central race, Blue Jays win 19-4

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to push the Cleveland Indians past reigning MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Monday.

The win also gave Cleveland a slight half-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the race for top spot in the American League Central.

Cleveland are heating up at the right time and are in sole possession of first place in the AL Central for the first time since April 20.

Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez also chipped in early homers to build a 5-1 lead against the Red Sox.

Boston, who have now lost three consecutive game, scored four runs over the last six innings — highlighted by homers from J. D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth to tie the score before Santana stepped up to the plate and ended the game with his 26th homer of the season.

Aquino makes history

Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino became the first player in MLB history to hit eight home runs in 12 career games. The Reds lost 7-6 to the Washington Nationals

Gleyber Torres hit three homers as the New York Yankees swept the Baltimore Orioles in their doubleheader – 8-5 and 11-8.

Jurado pummelled as Jays rout Rangers

Ariel Jurado gave up eight runs on 11 hits in 3.6 innings of work during the Texas Rangers' 19-4 humbling at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orioles lefty Ty Blach allowed six runs on seven hits in the first four innings of game two against the Yankees.

Drury with the slam!

Blue Jays third baseman Brandon Drury grounded out in his first at-bat in the fourth inning. When he reached the plate again, he hit a grand slam.

Crushed is the only word for Gio Urshela's home run against the Orioles.

Monday's results

New York Yankees 8-5 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 11-8 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 7-6 Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 19-4 Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians 6-5 Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros (postponed)

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 Los Angeles Angels

Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 San Diego Padres

Twins at Brewers

The Minnesota Twins had Monday off and will try to close the gap against the Indians when they face the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Minnesota will start Martin Perez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) while Milwaukee will counter with Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70).