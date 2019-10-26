Jason Pierre-Paul activated for Week 8 after recovering from broken neck

Jason-Pierre Paul

Jason Pierre-Paul is officially back after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-rusher was activated for the team's Week 8 road matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

After he returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a broken neck in May, Pierre-Paul will be available on Sunday.

"He looked good, he looks fine, he’s healthy," coach Bruce Arians told reporters earlier this week.

"He had a heck of a practice - he’s a little rusty, but he was good.

"He's come back from some serious stuff and he's kind of a freak of nature as far as healing. He has a great belief in his faith and I think sometimes that helps heal him.''

Pierre-Paul suffered a cervical neck fracture in a one-car accident in rainy conditions in Florida.

After consulting with several specialists, he initially opted not to have neck surgery, though he did undergo the procedure later.

It marked the second offseason in which an incident sidelined Pierre-Paul for a significant period after he lost part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident in 2015.

The Bucs (2-4) placed him on the active/non-football injury list in June and, just five months after his accident, they announced he had been activated on Saturday.

"All I can say is everything is good right now," Pierre-Paul said. "I’m on the right track, completely forward, and I got a lot to do in a short amount of time. That’s all I can say.''

Pierre-Paul, 30, led Tampa Bay with 12.5 sacks in 2018, becoming the first Bucs player to record double-digit sacks in 12 seasons.