Mets acquire OF Broxton from Brewers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Jan 2019, 05:57 IST
broxton-keon-4617-usnews-getty-ftr
Keon Broxton

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York announced on Saturday they had picked up the 28-year-old for pitcher Bobby Wahl and minor leaguers Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.

Broxton is two years removed from a career year with the Brewers in which he hit 20 home runs and stole 21 bases.

However, with the acquisitions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain during the 2018 offseason, Broxton was relegated to a bench role and batted .179 in 78 at-bats.

The Mets seemingly have their outfield set for next season with Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes all on the roster, but all three of those players have dealt with some kind of injury over the last three years.

Broxton provides a good depth piece for a team often hampered by disabled list stints late in the season.

The Brewers will get another reliever with MLB experience to add to their already deep bullpen.

While Wahl does not have a great track record in the majors, he has good stuff and at one point was considered a first-round prospect as a starter. He ultimately went in the fifth round in 2013.

