Mets' Cespedes fractures ankle in ranch accident

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 04:32 IST
Yoenis-Cespedes-07252018-usnews-getty-ftr

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple ankle fractures following an incident on his ranch in Florida on Saturday.

Two-time All-Star Cespedes could miss the remainder of the MLB season due to the right ankle injury, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen revealed on Monday.

Van Wagenen said Cespedes – a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner – suffered a "violent fall" and twisted his right ankle in a hole.

"We've tried not to put a timeline on Ces' rehab from the previous surgeries," Van Wagenen said. "He was making progress … but he was still a number of thresholds away before he was going to be able to return to activity. It's hard to speculate on what that means going forward at this point."

Cespedes had surgery to remove calcifications from his right heel last August and had another similar procedure on his left heel in October.

After the second surgery, it was expected the 33-year-old would be out until at least June.

Cespedes has played in just 119 games over the past two years since signing a four-year contract extension, worth $110million with the Mets after the 2016 season. He hit nine home runs with a .821 OPS in 38 games last season.

"We haven't even thought about implications to a contract," said Van Wagenen. "Our focus right now is on the player's health, and trying to get the right answers of what procedures need to be done, if any, and what the prognosis will be coming out of this."

