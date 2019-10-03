Mets fire Mickey Callaway after two seasons as manager

Mets manager Mickey Callaway

Mickey Callaway has been fired by the New York Mets after two seasons as manager.

Callaway had one year remaining on his deal, plus an option for 2021, but was relieved of his duties on Thursday.

The 44-year-old made a case to retain his position after a rough first half of the season by leading New York to a 46-26 record after the All-Star break.

Bottoming out at 11 games under .500 (40-51) on July 12, the Mets finished 86-76 for a nine-game improvement over Callaway's rookie season at the helm.

However, it was not enough to keep him in his post.

"We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication over the last two seasons and I'm certain these characteristics will serve him well in his next opportunity," executive vice-president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

"A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time."

Callaway, the former Cleveland Indians pitching coach, had a 163-161 record in New York.