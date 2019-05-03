×
Mets' Syndergaard accomplishes feat not seen in almost 36 years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    03 May 2019, 04:06 IST
Syndergaard-Noah-USNews-050219-ftr-getty
Noah Syndergaard

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had a game to remember in MLB on Thursday.

The 26-year-old right-hander threw nine scoreless innings and allowed just four hits while striking out 10 in the Mets' 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

He also drove in the only run with a homer over the left-field fence in the third inning.

Syndergaard became the first player to pitch a shutout and homer in his team's 1-0 win in almost 36 years, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Bob Welch also accomplished the feat for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17, 1983.

"The work that he's put in his whole career allows him to do something like that, which is probably more rare than a perfect game, I would guess," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters after the game.

"To hit a homer and win 1-0 with a shutout, that's got to be one of the rarest things in baseball."

Syndergaard had struggled before taking the mound against Cincinnati. He had allowed four or more runs in each of his past four starts and held a 6.35 ERA.

"I think the main thing is he said, 'Enough is enough,'" Callaway said. "He knows that he had to be better than what he was. He stated that, he worked hard in between, and he went out there and got it done."

Syndergaard registered a 13-4 record with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season. He made the All-Star team in 2016.

"I feel like I was pretty close to rock bottom," Syndergaard said on Thursday. "It was kind of an adapt-or-die situation. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders."

The Mets improved to 16-15 with the win over the Reds. They will begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

