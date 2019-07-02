×
MLB teams, players mourn death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    02 Jul 2019, 07:50 IST
skaggs-tyler-07012019-getty-ftr.jpg
Tyler Skaggs

The MLB world mourned the loss of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Monday.

Los Angeles made the tragic announcement of Skaggs' death earlier in the day.

Shortly after, players and teams posted heartfelt messages on social media remembering the pitcher.

He was 27 years old.

Skaggs grew up in the LA area and was selected by the Angels out of Santa Monica High School with the 40th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his major league debut with Arizona two years later. 

The Angels reacquired Skaggs in December 2013 as part of a three-team trade involving the Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox.

The Angels were to open a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Monday but the game was called off and will be made up at a later date.

Contact Us