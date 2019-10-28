Nationals' Max Scherzer will not start Game 5 of World Series

Max Scherzer

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer will not start Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros due to spasms in his neck and back, manager Dave Martinez announced.

Martinez said Joe Ross, who went 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 27 appearances (nine starts) this season, will start for Washington on Sunday, with the series locked at 2-2.

Scherzer told reporters on Sunday the injury involves a nerve in his neck that is "all jammed up". He said the pain was so bad his wife helped dress him.

"For me it's been impossible to do any menial tasks today," Scherzer said. "This is literally impossible for me to do anything with."

Scherzer, who said he cannot lift his arm, had an injection and hopes to be available for Game 6 or 7 if necessary.

"If you all know Max, obviously he pitched with a broken nose [earlier this season]," Martinez said. "He's been hurt before. He's gotten through things. When he comes in and says he's hurt this bad, he's hurt."

Scherzer, 35, started Game 1 of the series for Washington and got the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits to go along with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work.

This postseason, the Missouri native has appeared in five games (four starts) going 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 11 walks over 25 innings pitched.