Nationals move into first NL wild-card spot

The Washington Nationals are back in the top spot of the National League (NL) wild-card standings.

Washington came away with a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Monday.

The victory moved the Nationals 0.5 games in front of the idle Milwaukee Brewers, who have won four in a row and pulled even in the standings one day earlier.

The Nationals scored a run in each of the first three innings and then added two more in the fifth to pull away.

Adam Eaton finished three for four with a home run and two runs scored while shortstop Trea Turner also scored three times in the victory.

Anthony Rendon drove in two runs in the game and now has 122 RBIs this season.

Patrick Corbin scattered three hits and one run over six innings for Washington. He struck out six and walked four while throwing 108 pitches.

This was Patrick Corbin's 226th strikeout of 2019.



Only 4 NL pitchers have more.



(Two of them are Washington Nationals.)@PatrickCorbin46 // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/90FiMTxlMm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 24, 2019

Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed five earned runs in five innings of work.

The Phillies (79-76) and Nationals (86-69) will continue their five-game series with a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Choi shines

Choi Ji-man went two for four with three RBIs in the Rays' 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. With the win, Tampa Bay moved 0.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Indians for the final American League (AL) wild-card spot.

Poor Lockett

Walker Lockett surrendered two runs and did not record an out in the New York Mets' 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Brilliant Betts

Red Sox star Mookie Betts produced a superb throw.

Testing Mookie?

We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/bqlEo7P25V — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 24, 2019

Monday's results

Washington Nationals 7-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 11-10 Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins 8-4 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 Boston Red Sox

St Louis Cardinals 9-7 Arizona Diamondbacks

Indians at White Sox

Cleveland, who are battling Tampa Bay for the final AL wild-card spot, will have a chance to pick up some key wins when they begin a three-game series against the lowly White Sox on Tuesday. The Indians will send Mike Clevinger (12-3, 2.54 ERA) to the mound for the opener while Chicago will counter with Hector Santiago (0-1, 5.23 ERA).