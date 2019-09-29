Nationals secure home-field advantage in NL wild-card game

Gerardo Parra, Juan Soto

The Nationals now have a crucial advantage in the National League wild-card game following their 10-7 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Saturday's victory against the already-eliminated Indians, the Nationals will host the MLB playoff contest at the beginning of October.

Gerardo Parra hit a grand slam in a whopping nine-run second inning to highlight the triumph, which is Washington's seventh consecutive win.

"I don't have to go home and pack," manager Dave Martinez said after the game, via ESPN. "Nice to stay at home. The boys wanted to stay at home, so they came out and swung the bats."

Nationals star Parra finished two of four for the night, along with Ryan Zimmerman, while Daniel Hudson earned the win after pitching one hitless inning.

Mets rookie Alonso sets record

Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run on Saturday, which is more than any rookie in MLB history – surpassing Aaron Judge's record set in 2017. The New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0.

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander struck out his 3,000th batter to become just the 18th pitcher to reach the milestone.

Hyun-jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed their 105th win. He allowed five hits while striking out seven in the 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Rays struggle against Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays recorded only three hits in a 4-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays had seven starters lay goose eggs, including Austin Meadows, Jesus Aguilar and Nate Lowe, who all went 0 for four.

Edwin Jackson gave up three runs on four hits in just three innings of work in the Detroit Tigers' 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Detroit split the doubleheader after a 4-3 victory.

Soler homers… again

What else do you expect from Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler? (P.S. This was his second home run of the game.)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar has power and speed.

Saturday's results

Baltimore Orioles 9-4 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins 4-3 Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago White Sox 7-1 Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers 4-3 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 10-7 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 3-0 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 8-6 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 9-4 New York Yankees

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies 3-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 6-3 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 1-0 Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Brewers at Rockies

Sunday marks the last day of the regular season and there is a lot at stake. One of the biggest games will be a must-win contest for the Brewers. They trail the Cardinals by one game after losing on Saturday. A Brewers win along with a Cardinals loss will put the two teams in a tie for first place in the NL Central, which would force Game 163. That is not all. The Rays are hoping for a win of their own, and an A's loss, to force a tie-breaker to decide who gets home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game.