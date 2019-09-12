Orioles' Villar hits record-setting 6,106th home run of season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 12 Sep 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jonathan Villar

MLB has broken its league-wide home run record again.

Baltimore Orioles utility man Jonathan Villar hit MLB's 6,106th home run of the year on Wednesday, which broke the 2017 single-season record of 6,105.

Coming into Wednesday's games, MLB teams needed to hit a mere 21 homers to tie the record and 22 to break it.

The Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien tied the record with his home run off Houston Astros starter Jose Urquidy and then a few minutes later Villar broke it.

Here is a look at some staggering home run numbers from the 2019 season:

- In 2013, one team hit 200 or more home runs. Coming into Wednesday's games, 18 had hit 200 or more. There are close to three weeks left in the season.

- The Minnesota Twins set an MLB record by hitting their 200th home run of the season on July 26.

- Coming into 2019, the single-season record for home runs by a team was 267. The New York Yankees and Twins came into Wednesday with 276 home runs apiece while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros both have more than 250 and could easily break the previous mark as well.

- Six players have 40 or more homers, 40 have 30 or more, 180 have 20 or more and 256 have 10 or more.

- Pete Alonso led MLB in home runs coming into Wednesday with 47. He has a chance to be the first rookie to lead the league in homers since Mark McGwire's 49 tied for the most in 1987. Alonso is five shy of the rookie record of 52 set by Aaron Judge in 2017.

Tremendous Thornton

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton threw five hitless innings in relief in an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil went three for four with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in a 9-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Forgettable Ferguson

Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson gave up two hits and three runs in 0.1 inning in a 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

Perfect Martin

Atlanta Braves reliever Chris Martin tossed an immaculate inning – nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts – against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wednesday's results

Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 Boston Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 9-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals 6-2 Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers 10-9 Tampa Bay Rays

Cleveland Indians 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Kansas City Royals 8-6 Chicago White Sox

Oakland Athletics 5-3 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres 4-0 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Cincinnati Reds

Diamondbacks at Mets

These two teams are separated by just a half-game in the National League wildcard race. This huge series continues on Thursday.