Orioles' Villar hits record-setting 6,106th home run of season
MLB has broken its league-wide home run record again.
Baltimore Orioles utility man Jonathan Villar hit MLB's 6,106th home run of the year on Wednesday, which broke the 2017 single-season record of 6,105.
Coming into Wednesday's games, MLB teams needed to hit a mere 21 homers to tie the record and 22 to break it.
The Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien tied the record with his home run off Houston Astros starter Jose Urquidy and then a few minutes later Villar broke it.
Here is a look at some staggering home run numbers from the 2019 season:
- In 2013, one team hit 200 or more home runs. Coming into Wednesday's games, 18 had hit 200 or more. There are close to three weeks left in the season.
- The Minnesota Twins set an MLB record by hitting their 200th home run of the season on July 26.
- Coming into 2019, the single-season record for home runs by a team was 267. The New York Yankees and Twins came into Wednesday with 276 home runs apiece while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros both have more than 250 and could easily break the previous mark as well.
- Six players have 40 or more homers, 40 have 30 or more, 180 have 20 or more and 256 have 10 or more.
- Pete Alonso led MLB in home runs coming into Wednesday with 47. He has a chance to be the first rookie to lead the league in homers since Mark McGwire's 49 tied for the most in 1987. Alonso is five shy of the rookie record of 52 set by Aaron Judge in 2017.
Home run of the @MLB season was a blast @JRvillar6 | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/dAHHuFysjZ— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 12, 2019
Tremendous Thornton
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton threw five hitless innings in relief in an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.
New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil went three for four with two home runs, a double and three RBIs in a 9-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Forgettable Ferguson
Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson gave up two hits and three runs in 0.1 inning in a 7-3 loss to the Orioles.
Perfect Martin
Atlanta Braves reliever Chris Martin tossed an immaculate inning – nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts – against the Philadelphia Phillies.
9 pitches. 9 strikes. 3 strikeouts.— MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2019
Immaculate. pic.twitter.com/CCn2mBwlh5
Wednesday's results
Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 Boston Red Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 9-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals 6-2 Minnesota Twins
Texas Rangers 10-9 Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Indians 4-3 Los Angeles Angels
Kansas City Royals 8-6 Chicago White Sox
Oakland Athletics 5-3 Houston Astros
Colorado Rockies 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres 4-0 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 5-3 Cincinnati Reds
Diamondbacks at Mets
These two teams are separated by just a half-game in the National League wildcard race. This huge series continues on Thursday.