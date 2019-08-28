Pete Alonso breaks Mets' single-season home run record

Pete Alonso made history for the New York Mets, eclipsing the MLB franchise's single-season home run record.

Alonso broke the Mets' record when he blasted his 42nd homer of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

The 24-year-old first baseman – who broke the National League (NL) rookie home run record earlier this month – entered the history books in the fourth inning.

"When I found out I made the team, I just wanted to make the biggest impact as possible because I wanted to stay up here," Alonso told reporters.

"I didn't want to do the whole up-and-down situation. I just wanted to be a focal point and stay up here. Because, this is the end-all, be-all for me. This is something I've put a lot of work into, made a lot of sacrifices.

"It's not just me. This is the ultimate for every single baseball player. It's just been an absolute dream come true. ... It's reassuring that everything has paid off."

Where no Met has ever gone before... pic.twitter.com/2YtUHdNscd — New York Mets (@Mets) August 28, 2019

Alonso has become a fan favourite and received a curtain call after his home run.

"The appreciation I have for these Mets fans, the support I've gotten, the love I've gotten, it's just been surreal," Alonso said. "The way that they've embraced me since Day 1 has been extremely special. I just want to reciprocate that. I want to recognise their support. They've been unbelievable and they've treated me so well. ... I'm just extremely thankful."

Alonso's homer moved him past Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran, who were tied for the previous record at 41.

"It's a pleasure to have a fine young player like Pete Alonso break my record," Beltran said in a statement. "I have not met Pete personally but people have told me he plays the game with passion and doesn't give up on any at-bat. He has had great success in his first year."

The stands alone.@Pete_Alonso20 now holds the record for the most #Mets home runs in a single season with 42. #LegendaryMoments pic.twitter.com/lwtBQPBo2v — New York Mets (@Mets) August 28, 2019

Alonso is the first rookie to hold his team's single-season home run record since 1938.

The Mets fell to 67-64 and trail the Cubs by three games for the second National League wild-card spot.