Rangers hit five homers, score 16 runs on day of MLB blowouts

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 17 May 2019, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rougned Odor

Thursday was not a day for pitchers as the Texas Rangers crushed the Kansas City Royals 16-1 in MLB action.

Texas smacked five homers in their rout of the Royals and they did not even score the most runs on the day.

The Oakland Athletics defeated the Detroit Tigers 17-3 while combining to hit five home runs, including a grand slam off the bat of Jurickson Profar.

The Atlanta Braves beat the St Louis Cardinals 10-2, the Cleveland Indians topped the Baltimore Orioles 14-7 and the Milwaukee Brewers dropped the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3.

Parra powers Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra went three for three with three RBIs in the team's 7-6 win over the New York Mets.

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman tossed six innings and allowed just one earned run but he again was left without a win in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He is getting less run support than anyone in MLB.

Advertisement

Cubs quartet struggle

It was tough to single out one of these Chicago Cubs players as Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini, Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. combined to go 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Machado denies Pirates

Manny Machado made a nice play in the hole during a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who lost 4-3 to the San Diego Padres.

Do a barrel roll throw! pic.twitter.com/8ECD6G8MSt — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2019

Thursday's results

Washington Nationals 7-6 New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics 17-3 Detroit Tigers

Texas Rangers 16-1 Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Indians 14-7 Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves 10-2 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago White Sox 4-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins 11-6 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Astros at Red Sox

This is a matchup of two of the hottest teams in baseball as the Houston Astros have won eight games in a row and the Boston Red Sox have won six of seven. Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.88 ERA) takes on Rick Porcello (3-3, 5.15) at Fenway Park.