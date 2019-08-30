Twins set road home run record in win over White Sox

Eddie Rosario and Rocco Baldelli

The Minnesota Twins entered the MLB's history books following Thursday's 10-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota belted three homers against Chicago at Guarantee Rate Field to set the record for most road homers in a season.

The Twins – who completed a three-game sweep of the White Sox – have 141 home runs away from their home at Target Field in 2019.

Minnesota jumped out in front early with four runs in the first inning. They tacked on two more in both the second and the third to take command and easily cruised to the win from there.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease surrendered eight runs and 10 hits while lasting just two innings on the mound.

"It almost looked like we shortened up at times," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We almost just did what we had to do to put the ball in play and just put a good swing on the ball instead of the swings that we've seen some of our guys put on throughout the year. That kind of approach worked out."

Minnesota – who were inspired by Jake Cave's two homers – lead the American League Central with an 82-51 record, while the White Sox dropped to 60-73.

Clevinger silences Tigers

Mike Clevinger threw eight shut-out innings and struck out 10 in the Cleveland Indians' 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Seth Brown went four for five with three runs scored and two RBIs as the Oakland Athletics edged the Kansas City Royals 9-8.

Devenski struggles in Astros loss

Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski surrendered three runs while recording just one out in a 9-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Todd Frazier went 0 for four with a strikeout in the New York Mets' 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Aquino sets NL rookie record

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino with another home run as he set a new National League rookie record for most homers (14) in a calendar month.

Thursday's results

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics 9-8 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 10-5 Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 9-8 Houston Astros

Chicago Cubs 4-1 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 4-3 Cincinnati Reds

Seattle Mariners 5-3 Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres 5-3 San Francisco Giants

Mets at Phillies

The Mets have struggled over the last week and enter their series-opener in Philadelphia on a six-game losing streak. They will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in the National League wildcard race. New York will send Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.46 ERA) to the mound while the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.53 ERA).