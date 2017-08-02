Vazquez's unique walk-off home run sends Red Sox past Indians
Christian Vazquez delivered a walk-off home run as the Boston Red Sox edged the Cleveland Indians in MLB.
The Boston Red Sox survived an MLB thriller against the Cleveland Indians to claim a bizarre 12-10 walk-off win on Tuesday.
Boston's All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel had just blown a save in the top of the ninth inning, allowing Cleveland to take a 10-9 lead, but Indians reliever Cody Allen ran into similar trouble a half-inning later.
Allen, who is considered one of the game's elite closers alongside Kimbrel, blew a save himself by giving up a three-run walk-off home run to Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez.
Vazquez, who had three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs on the night, recorded just his second home run of the season. While nothing should be taken away from Vazquez's heroics, an Indians mistake directly influenced his at-bat.
Boston's Mitch Moreland had struck out to apparently end the game in the bottom of the ninth, but he reached first base due to Allen's wild pitch. The Red Sox then became the first team with a walk-off win after striking out with two outs in ninth inning or later, and trailing at the time, since the Washington Senators in 1961.
What a game. What an ending. #walkoff pic.twitter.com/rWV4VbkVJl— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017
The game was already garnering attention early when Indians outfielder Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a home run by diving over the fence into the bullpen.
There are no words to describe this catch.— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017
, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/SzrL7AwqXK
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati Reds 9-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Detroit Tigers 4-3 New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals 2-7 Baltimore Orioles
Cleveland Indians 10-12 Boston Red Sox
Washington Nationals 6-7 Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Atlanta Braves
St Louis Cardinals 2-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-16 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 8-7 Texas Rangers
Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Houston Astros
Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Chicago White Sox
New York Mets 4-5 Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants 10-4 Oakland Athletics
Minnesota Twins 0-3 San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies 1-7 Los Angeles Angels
LONGORIA DELIVERS
Evan Longoria recorded the second cycle in Rays history to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-4 win over the Astros. He also scored two runs and drove in three more.
When you need a double for history, just RUN.— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017
Good things happen. https://t.co/XA5sjqyaYc pic.twitter.com/506aTBIGZV
MISERABLE MARTINEZ
Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez allowed seven earned runs off of eight hits in an 8-7 loss to the Mariners. Martinez fell to 3-4 with a 5.07 ERA to spoil Joey Gallo's two home runs.
LESTER BLASTS HOMER
Not only did Jon Lester hit his first career home run, he also joined the 2,000 strikeout club by punching out nine batters in four innings. The Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 16-4 on the strength of five home runs (two by Anthony Rizzo).
.@JLester34 is hereby admitted to the #PitchersWhoRake club. pic.twitter.com/9qLSCgkHIY— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017
INDIANS AT RED SOX
Who is not watching this game after Tuesday's extraordinary contest? The two postseason contenders have put together a fascinating series so far, and the Indians (57-48) will send Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) to the mound to face off against Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) and the Red Sox (59-49).