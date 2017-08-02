Vazquez's unique walk-off home run sends Red Sox past Indians

Christian Vazquez delivered a walk-off home run as the Boston Red Sox edged the Cleveland Indians in MLB.

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 11:01 IST

The Boston Red Sox survived an MLB thriller against the Cleveland Indians to claim a bizarre 12-10 walk-off win on Tuesday.

Boston's All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel had just blown a save in the top of the ninth inning, allowing Cleveland to take a 10-9 lead, but Indians reliever Cody Allen ran into similar trouble a half-inning later.

Allen, who is considered one of the game's elite closers alongside Kimbrel, blew a save himself by giving up a three-run walk-off home run to Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez.

Vazquez, who had three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs on the night, recorded just his second home run of the season. While nothing should be taken away from Vazquez's heroics, an Indians mistake directly influenced his at-bat.

Boston's Mitch Moreland had struck out to apparently end the game in the bottom of the ninth, but he reached first base due to Allen's wild pitch. The Red Sox then became the first team with a walk-off win after striking out with two outs in ninth inning or later, and trailing at the time, since the Washington Senators in 1961.

The game was already garnering attention early when Indians outfielder Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a home run by diving over the fence into the bullpen.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 9-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers 4-3 New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals 2-7 Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians 10-12 Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals 6-7 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Atlanta Braves

St Louis Cardinals 2-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks 4-16 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 8-7 Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Chicago White Sox

New York Mets 4-5 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 10-4 Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins 0-3 San Diego Padres

Philadelphia Phillies 1-7 Los Angeles Angels

LONGORIA DELIVERS

Evan Longoria recorded the second cycle in Rays history to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-4 win over the Astros. He also scored two runs and drove in three more.

MISERABLE MARTINEZ

Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez allowed seven earned runs off of eight hits in an 8-7 loss to the Mariners. Martinez fell to 3-4 with a 5.07 ERA to spoil Joey Gallo's two home runs.

LESTER BLASTS HOMER

Not only did Jon Lester hit his first career home run, he also joined the 2,000 strikeout club by punching out nine batters in four innings. The Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 16-4 on the strength of five home runs (two by Anthony Rizzo).

INDIANS AT RED SOX

Who is not watching this game after Tuesday's extraordinary contest? The two postseason contenders have put together a fascinating series so far, and the Indians (57-48) will send Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) to the mound to face off against Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) and the Red Sox (59-49).