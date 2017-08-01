Yankees among winners off the field, then win on it
After acquiring Sonny Gray in a big move, the New York Yankees had few troubles beating the Detroit Tigers in MLB.
The New York Yankees made a splash before Monday's trade deadline, and then claimed a comfortable win in MLB.
The Yankees acquired pitchers Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics and Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins.
Gray, who was one of Monday's prized acquisitions, will make his Yankees debut on Thursday.
The Yankees sent Luis Severino to the mound on Monday to face the Detroit Tigers and he struck out eight in five innings of New York's 7-3 win.
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th home run of the season to lead the way.
With No. 34, @TheJudge44 sits alone atop the home run leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/zsWWVsCSOr— MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2017
The Washington Nationals, who saw Gio Gonzalez take a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins, also addressed an area of weakness by adding relievers Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to boost their bullpen.
Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Monday to preserve a 1-0 victory.
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta Braves 6-7 Philadelphia Phillies
Detroit Tigers 3-7 New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals 1-2 Baltimore Orioles
Cleveland Indians 2-6 Boston Red Sox
Washington Nationals 1-0 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 6-4 Texas Rangers
Tampa Bay Rays 7-14 Houston Astros
Toronto Blue Jays 6-7 Chicago White Sox
San Francisco Giants 5-8 Oakland Athletics
DEVERS DELIVERS
Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers entered Monday's game against the Indians with six career hits. He added four more on Monday, including a double and RBI single in the 6-2 victory. Devers is the first Red Sox player aged 20 or younger to collect four hits in a game since Tony Conigliaro in 1965.
COBB CRUSHED
Rays pitcher Alex Cobb was lit up by the Astros, who tagged Cobb for eight runs off of nine hits in three innings. Cobb failed to strike out a batter and walked two while surrendering home runs to Carlos Beltran and Alex Bregman.
DEE-LIGHTFUL!
Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, who broke up Gonzalez's no-hit bid in the ninth inning of Washington's 1-0 win, made an incredible diving stop and flip to shortstop Miguel Rojas to force out Bryce Harper at second on a Ryan Zimmerman grounder.
Oh, that’s pretty. pic.twitter.com/n9DYKuxahu— MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2017
NATIONALS AT MARLINS
After Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, the Nationals (63-41) will send their ace to the hill with Max Scherzer (12-5, 2.23 ERA) squaring off against Chris O'Grady (2-1, 3.68) and the Marlins (49-55).