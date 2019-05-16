×
Yankees infielder Andujar likely to miss rest of MLB season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 May 2019, 07:42 IST
andujar-miguel-04012019-getty-ftr.jpg
Miguel Andujar

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar is expected to miss the rest of the MLB season due to a shoulder injury.

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that Andujar has opted to have right shoulder surgery and is likely done for 2019.

Andujar tore the right labrum in his shoulder diving back into third base in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on March 31.

He went on the 10-day injured list at that point but returned to the lineup on May 4.

Andujar had just three hits in nine games back in the lineup.

He went on the injured list again in recent days and the announcement from the Yankees all but ends his season.

"Miguel Andujar has elected for right shoulder labrum repair surgery. It will be performed on Monday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital by Dr. Christopher Ahmad. He is not expected to return this season," the Yankees wrote on Twitter.

Gio Urshela, who has been playing third base with Andujar out, will likely continue to get most of the reps at the spot.

He is batting .341 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 32 games with New York.

If Urshela struggles, the Yankees could look into picking up help at a corner infield spot at the trade deadline in July.

