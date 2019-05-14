×
Yankees slugger Andujar placed on IL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    14 May 2019, 06:02 IST
andujar-miguel-04012019-getty-ftr.jpg
Miguel Andujar

Miguel Andujar has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the New York Yankees announced on Monday.

Yankees slugger Andujar, who tore the labrum in his right shoulder during a MLB game on March 31, came off the IL May 4 but has only three hits in 34 at-bats since his return.

"We do feel like the injury is certainly a contributing factor to some of the struggles," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "The IL is something we might do real quickly and just give it a little timeout to declare itself a little bit more and re-evaluate it."

Initially there were concerns the injury could end Andujar's season. But as he underwent rehabilitation, the Yankees thought he would be okay.

Now, he is going to undergo more testing. Boone said the team could not rule out surgery.

"It's just we've got to get a better handle on this and probably get him built up in the best way possible if we can move forward with that," Boone added.

The 24-year-old Andujar finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year race last season after hitting 27 home runs and driving in 92 runs with a .855 OPS. But he is hitting only .128 in 47 at-bats this season.

