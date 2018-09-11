Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Yankees slugger Judge homers in first batting practice since July

Omnisport
11 Sep 2018
Aaron Judge's return to the New York Yankees line-up is still a bit murky to project but the All-Star slugger took another step forward after featuring in batting practice for the first time since he broke his wrist in July.

Not only did Judge take several rounds of swings, he hit several balls into the seats at the Minnesota Twins' Target Field on Monday.

It was the first time Judge participated in on-field batting practice since July 26 after he was hit by a fastball from Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis.

"It's fun watching Aaron Judge take batting practice," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "That's nice, but obviously you understand it's another step in the progression, so you do get excited when you see one of your best players working his way back."

After the Yankees lost 3-2 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, Judge said: "The pain is not gone. It’s still broken. I knew I was going to be back in some meaningful games here down the stretch.

"I'm just excited to get closer. I'm getting one step closer every day to that moment and getting back on the field. I'm just looking forward to that."

 Judge had 26 home runs and a .947 OPS in 99 games before his injury.

