Yankees-Tigers brawl: Cabrera handed seven-game ban, 11 others penalised

The most severe punishment in the wake of the brawl between the Tigers and Yankees has been handed to Miguel Cabrera.

by Omnisport News 26 Aug 2017, 03:26 IST

Tigers, Yankees brawl

Miguel Cabrera and Gary Sanchez headline a list of four players and one coach who have received suspensions for their roles in the brawl that marred Thursday's MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

MLB announced on Friday that Tigers first baseman Cabrera had been given a seven-game ban for inciting the melee in the sixth inning and throwing punches.

Yankees catcher Sanchez got four games for fighting, including throwing punches. Other players to receive suspensions were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), Yankees catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (one game). All five of those banned also received undisclosed fines.

Another seven individuals were fined for their actions in the melee. Shortstop Jose Iglesias was sanctioned together with six Yankees representatives - manager Joe Girardi, bench coach Rob Thomson, pitcher Tommy Kahnle, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielders Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier.

The suspensions are set to begin with immediate effect, but if appeals are filed the bans will begin whenever the appeals are settled. In addition to that, if Wilson files an appeal, Ausmus' suspension will not begin until his pitcher's appeal is heard.

Discipline has been issued to members of the @tigers and the @Yankees as a result of the bench-clearing incidents during Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vTJ5KQlVyx — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 25, 2017

Dellin Betances, the man who beaned Tigers' catcher James McCann in the head to incite the second bench-clearing incident in the game, received no suspension or fine.