Yankees trounce Red Sox, Rays break Astros' road win streak

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 30 Jun 2018, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Greg Bird celebrates with his Yankees teammates

Greg Bird hit two home runs as the New York Yankees thrashed the Boston Red Sox in MLB on Friday.

Bird was having trouble figuring out left-handers coming into the game. He was one for 14 this year and stood little chance of doing much of anything against southpaws in most of his at-bats.

Then he ran into a fastball from Eduardo Rodriguez and all his ills were cured — at least for one game.

Bird hit two home runs in New York's 8-1 win over the Red Sox and brought his average above .200 for the first time since June 21. Aaron Judge tallied a home run and the Yankees' youngsters contributed to New York's win.

Two for The City. pic.twitter.com/JWw4zSkfpN — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 30, 2018

In Tampa Bay, the Rays got a superb pitching performance from Wilmer Font, who held the Astros to one hit in five innings of work in a 3-2 victory over the defending World Series champions.

The loss broke Houston's 11-game road winning streak, but it cost the Rays yet another starting pitcher as Font left in the sixth inning with a right lat strain.

BROXTON, SOTO IMPRESS

Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton went three for four with two home runs and four RBIs in an 8-2 win over the Reds.

Nationals rookie Juan Soto went four for five with two home runs and five RBIs in a 17-7 win over the Phillies. Soto is the youngest player since Mickey Mantle in 1951 to have multiple four-RBI games in a season.

Juan Soto is the first teenager in @MLB history with a four-hit, two-homer game. #ChildishBambino pic.twitter.com/CvFnN8nWXs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2018

OSWALT STRUGGLES FOR METS

Mets starter Corey Oswalt was put in a tough spot. He took Jacob deGrom's start on short notice as New York's ace had to miss the game due to family issues, but that does not justify this performance. Oswalt threw just 2.2 innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs in an 8-2 loss to the Marlins.

DAVIDSON DELIVERS SURPRISE

It is not often position players get to pitch and it is even less common for said player to mow down the side in order, but White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson did just that. He ended his night by striking out Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor on a nasty slider.

Davidson showed four pitches in the game, including a curveball, as Chicago lost 11-3.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 10-6 Minnesota Twins

Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 8-1 Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals 17-7 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 Cincinnati Reds

Miami Marlins 8-2 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Houston Astros

Texas Rangers 11-3 Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves 5-1 St Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 3-1 Cleveland Indians

Colorado Rockies 3-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners 4-1 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 San Diego Padres

BRAVES AT CARDINALS

The Braves won game one of the three-game series Friday and send Max Fried (0-0, 4.09 ERA) to the mound for his first start of the season. Luke Weaver (4-6, 4.59 ERA) will be looking to complete six full innings for the first time since May 22.