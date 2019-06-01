Yankees win to hold first place, remain unbeaten against Red Sox
The New York Yankees continued their dominance over the Boston Red Sox so far this MLB season on Friday.
The Yankees saw their dreams crushed last October when the Red Sox knocked them out in the American League (AL) Divisional Series.
But the 2019 chapter of baseball's most bitter rivalry has been all Yankees so far, with New York beating Boston 4-1 in the opener of a three-game series in Yankee Stadium.
With the win, the Yankees (37-19) are now 3-0 against the rival Sox this season. The victory also pushed New York's lead in the AL East to 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, and 8.5 games over the third-placed Red Sox (29-28).
Even with stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius and Luis Severino sidelined, the Yankees have the third-best record in baseball. While several unexpected players have stepped up to fill the void, DJ LeMahieu has provided arguably the biggest boost. The veteran second baseman hit a solo home run and added an RBI double on Friday.
New York and Boston meet 12 times from July 25 through season's end, and the Red Sox will almost certainly be playing better by then.
Super Story
Trevor Story homered twice, had three hits, seven RBIs and scored four runs in the Colorado Rockies' 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Nolan Arenado added three hits and three RBIs.
Tonight's game story: 2 HR, 7 RBI. pic.twitter.com/2IuNJVURcf— MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2019
Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum, a Georgia native, had a career day in Atlanta, belting two home runs, collecting five hits, scoring four and driving in three runs in an 8-2 win over the Braves.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali homered and had three hits and four RBIs in a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals.
Chacin punished
Milwaukee Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin got touched for seven runs in 2.2 innings in a 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Walk off for Carpenter
Matt Carpenter delivered the walk-off hit for the St Louis Cardinals in a 2-1, 10-inning win over the Chicago Cubs.
Nothing boring about that walk-off! pic.twitter.com/1MHeK8DNTU— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 1, 2019
The Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo punishes baseballs when he barrels them up, and he did so again with a grand slam.
Bring out the tape measure.— MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2019
Friday's results
Baltimore Orioles 9-6 San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees 4-1 Boston Red Sox
Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Cincinnati Reds 9-3 Washington Nationals
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers 8-2 Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers 6-2 Kansas City Royals
Chicago White Sox 6-1 Cleveland Indians
St Louis Cardinals 2-1 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 13-6 Toronto Blue Jays
New York Mets 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros 3-2 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies
San Diego Padres 5-2 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Los Angeles Angels
Phillies at Dodgers
Philadelphia, first in the National League (NL) East, meet first in the West. Do not be surprised to see these two teams meet deep in the postseason. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (5-0, 3.46 ERA) goes against Zach Eflin (5-5, 3.02 ERA).