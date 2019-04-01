×
Yelich equals MLB record start with homers in 4 straight

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:28 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers extended his season-opening home run streak to four games, tying the major league record for homers in consecutive games to start a season.

Yelich also became the first player to win the MVP award and then homer in his first four games of the next season. He hit 36 home runs in 2018.

Yelich connected in the first inning Sunday off the St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Wacha, sending a 1-0 fastball into the second deck at Miller Park.

Five players have accomplished the feat previously: Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

Barry Bonds in 2002 and Albert Pujols in 2006 homered in the first two games of the year after winning MVP awards.

