10 best centers in the NBA heading into the 2023/24 NBA season

The best centers in the NBA are looking forward to the start of the new season, which is set to take place on Oct. 24.

From Nikola Jokic to Bam Adebayo and from Victor Wembanyama to Robert Williams III, the league's best big men have shifted their attention to the start of training camp and preseason in late September and early October.

Here's a look at the 10 best centers in the NBA for the coming season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10, Robert Williams (Boston Celtics)

Robert Williams

Robert Williams has evolved into an elite defender and rim protector with the Boston Celtics, and we expect him to continue to do this season. He averaged 8.0 points to go with 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last season, but he was limited to just 35 games due to injury.

He has shown how talented he is, but he has to stay healthy and elevate his game offensively to further solidify his place among the Celtics' leaders.

#9, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is among the best centers in the NBA, and that's why the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for him last summer.

He averaged 13.4 ppg and 11.3 rpg to go with 1.4 bpg, but like Williams, he has to improve his game offensively. Defensively, he remains elite (three-time Defensive Player of the Year), and he should have another great season.

#8, Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Domantas Sabonis

He is coming off a breakout year where he and De'Aaron Fox led the Sacramento Kings to the NBA playoffs after 17 years, ending the longest playoff drought in American sports history.

He had 19.1 ppg, a league-leading 12.3 rpg and 7.3 assists per game last season, but his defensive weakness hurt Sacramento in the opening-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

He has become one of the best centers in the NBA, and he should play even better next season. Improving on defense is crucial for him, though.

#7, Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jaren Jackson Jr.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was everywhere for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and an impressive 3.0 bpg.

He was also efficient from beyond the arc (35.5%), but needs to add a few more moves to his game. Still, he is considered one of the best centers in the NBA.

#6, Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bam Adebayo

With a combination of scoring, rebounding and ball handling, Bam Adebayo is the No.2 option for the Miami Heat behind Jimmy Butler. He and Butler did everything on both ends last season, leading the team to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

We should expect another All-Star season from both players this year.

#5, DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Deandre Ayton

This will be his golden opportunity to shine, as he is the fourth member of the Phoenix Suns' Big Four, which features Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Ayton will have a key role on the Sun as an elite big man who will run a lot of plays. It will be interesting to see whether he will maintain his 2022-23 numbers (18.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg) with Durant, Booker and Beal playing alongside him.

#4, Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Anthony Davis

If he is healthy, he is one of the best centers in the NBA. The question is whether he will stay healthy, as he played in 56 games last season.

The Lakers expect him to be in full force next year and help his team to a second straight deep run in the NBA playoffs. Last season, he had 25.9 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 2.0 bpg.

#3, Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP showed once again why he is one of the best centers in the NBA, along with Nikola Jokic. He did everything on both ends with 33.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg and 4.2 apg, along with 2.0 bpg.

We expect him to challenge for the MVP award once more. Still, his main goal remains a title with the Sixers.

#2, Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

A generational talent and one of the best centers in the NBA, Wembanyama is expected to win the Rookie of the Year award, but it is crucial how quickly he will adjust to NBA basketball.

Despite his young age, he has the skills and ability to dominate, and playing under the legendary Gregg Popovich will only benefit him.

#1, Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic

The reigning champion and a triple-double machine, he should be unstoppable for another year. But this year is not only about numbers, his focus is on defending his title.

After flirting with the triple-double (24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists) and showing why he is one of the best centers in the NBA, we should expect him to play even better, as he will be well-rested heading into the coming season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)