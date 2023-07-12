10 highest-rated players ever in NBA 2K: Athletes, ratings & more

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of NBA 2K24, let's take a look back at the highest-rated players to ever appear in NBA 2K.

Before jumping in, it's important to note that after the elusive "99 overall club," there are a whopping 10 players all tied with 98 overall ratings. As such, we've included all of these players as part of the top 10, and that makes the total number of players included 13.

#13 (10-T): Bill Russell - 98 OVR

Arguably the most accomplished U.S. athlete in the history of sports, Bill Russell's 11 NBA championships and five MVP awards earned him a 98 rating in NBA 2K. Over the years, his rating has remained pretty consistent, with his MyTeam card consistently being a favorite among 2K gamers.

#12 (10-T): Shaquille O'Neal - 98 OVR

A player who needs no introduction, Shaquille O'Neal boasts not only one of the highest overalls in 2K but also one of the highest dunk ratings of any 2K player. With his unique combination of size and agility, the Hall of Famer has remained a fan-favorite both in real life as well as in NBA 2K.

#11 (10-T): Wilt Chamberlain - 98 OVR

The 2K development team has continued to give the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors era Wilt Chamberlain a rating of 98 overall. With Chamberlain averaging a league-high 50.4 points per game during the 1961 season, it's clear why.

#10 (10-T): Kobe Bryant - 98 OVR

Many fans were surprised that the NBA 2k team didn't give Kobe Bryant a 99 overall rating given that he's the 2K24 cover athlete. With that being said, Bryant's high number of in-game badges are expected to make him one of the most dominant players in the upcoming game.

9 (10-T): Hakeem Olajuwon - 98 OVR

Hakeem Olajuwon's 'all-time' rating in NBA 2K24 is his highest yet. While the dev team had previously given him an overall rating of 97, the latest version of the game puts him in some elite company.

#8 (10-T): Kevin Garnett - 98 OVR

Similar to Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Garnett's 'all-time' rating in NBA 2K24 is his highest yet. While he topped out as a mid-90 overall player in the past, the upcoming game will have two Garnetts as a 98 overall. Players will now be able to play as both the all-time and classic Minnesota Timberwolves Garnett at 98 overall.

#7 (10-T): Larry Bird - 98 OVR

Larry Bird's all-time character model has remained one of the most popular players to use in-game. Year after year, Bird's elite 3-point shot combined with one of the best releases in the game makes him a player to fear on the court, just like he was in reality.

#6 (10-T): Dirk Nowitzki - 98 OVR

Dirk Nowitzki is another player who previously had a lower NBA 2K rating. This year, however, Nowitzki's all-time character model will feature a 98 overall rating. Despite that, his championship Dallas Mavericks character model sits at just a 96 overall.

#5 (10-T): Magic Johnson - 98 OVR

Magic Johnson remains by far one of the most utilized point guards in all of 2K. Both in quick play modes and in MyTeam, players use Johnson's unique combination of size, strength and agility to dominate games. Much like in previous years, Johnson is expected to be one of the toughest players to guard in 2K24.

#4 (10-T): Tim Duncan - 98 OVR

As arguably one of, if not the single greatest power forward of all time, Tim Duncan is an absolute force to be reckoned with in NBA 2K. With elite defense, as well as an incredibly deep bag on offense, Duncan's 98 overall rating is going to give many players a hard time.

3: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 99 OVR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Decade 70s team character model is likely to overwhelm opponents on 2K24. At 7-foot-2, Jabbar's size and athleticism translates incredibly well in game, creating a nearly unstoppable force thanks to his deep bag of post moves.

#2: LeBron James - 99 OVR

Joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 99 overall club is none other than LeBron James, who previously had a 99 overall rating in NBA 2K14. Most recently, James' rating has dropped as he's gotten older, however his all-time character model boasts a 99 overall.

#1: Michael Jordan - 99 OVR

Michael Jordan has consistently been the highest-rated player in NBA 2K games. In addition to his 99 overall rating, Jordan has an overwhelming number of badges that allow him to impact games on both ends of the court. Just like in past games, expect Jordan to be a 99 overall and an absolute nightmare on the court in 2K24.

