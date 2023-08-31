10 NBA teams that are less valuable than Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is one of the most successful NBA players of all time. While that includes his success as a player, Jordan has even been successful as a businessman and entrepreneur after his retirement.

Jordan made a significant sum of money while playing in the NBA. However, when comparing it to the contracts that are handed out today, Jordan made a small fraction of what a superstar should be worth.

However, Michael Jordan's financial success lie in his image and his branding. The Jordan brand grew to such popularity that it pushed Nike into the upper echelon of the sportwear market while also raking in a fortune for Jordan.

If that isn't enough, Michael Jordan also made a significant sum of money as the owner of an NBA team. On that note, let's take a look at how Jordan's net worth compares to other teams in the NBA.

Michael Jordan's net worth

Michael Jordan has a net worth of $3.5 billion as of 2023, according to Bloomberg. The recent surge in his net worth can attributed to the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which was purchased by a group led by Gabe Plotkin.

The $1.4 billion profit from the sale is of immense value when considering that MJ still has a minority stake in the team. In light of his net worth, though, it's safe to say that he's more valuable than many NBA teams. So, let's take a look at the NBA teams that are less valuable than Jordan.

It's important to note that Michael Jordan's net worth of $3.5 billion is greater than that of more than half the teams in the NBA. As things stand, there are only eight teams in the league that are worth more than Jordan.

#10 Memphis Grizzlies: $1.67 billion

The Grizzlies are an up-and-coming franchise bursting with talent. Featuring superstars such as Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are on their way back to popularity. However, they're a long way away from being as valuable as Michael Jordan.

#9 Cleveland Cavaliers: $1.95 billion

The Cavaliers had their heydey when LeBron James made his return in 2014. Since his departure, though, the Cavs haven't seen much relevance until now. With new stars in the mix, Cleveland may be on the way back to popularity again.

#8 Indiana Pacers: $2.02 billion

The Indiana Pacers saw bursts of popularity. With Reggie Miller in the late 90s and Paul George in the mid 2010s, the Pacers have been rather inconsistent. Now graced by a gifted young star, Tyrese Halburton, it will be interesting to see what Indiana can produce around the youngster.

#7 Denver Nuggets: $2.13 billion

Reigning champions Denver Nuggets are on top of the popularity charts after a phenomenal run in the 2023 playoffs. However, the Nuggets haven't always been a popular franchise.

With newfound popularity raking in big money, the Nuggets may be on the way to more success in the coming years under Stan Kroenke.

#6 Sacramento Kings: $2.32 billion

Vivek Ranadive's Sacramento Kings have become a more popular team in recent years. With a rising star in De'Aaron Fox and the COTY in Mike Brown, the Kings have become an exciting team.

With more fans coming in to watch their games, Sacramento is due to enjoy some monetary success. However, they still fall far short of Michael Jordan's valuation.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks: $2.43 billion

The champions of 2021 may be on a bit of a downhill trajectory since winning the title, but they remain a very popular team. With a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo drawing an immense amount of attention, the Bucks remain worth the price of admission.

With Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also purchasing a $3.5 billion stake in the company, the Bucks will soon be worth $3 billion.

#4 Phoenix Suns: $3 billion

Under Robert Sarver, the Suns saw their stock take a massive hit. However, now purchased by Mat Ishbia at a whopping valuation, the Suns remain an immensely valuable franchise.

Featuring superstars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix are a highly successful franchise in today's NBA.

#3 Miami Heat: $3.2 billion

The Heat have been one of the more popular teams in the league since the "Heatles" era with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

With a number of titles won, the Heat have turned a profit when considering that they were bought for $33 million.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers: $3.26 billion

The 76ers, much like the Knicks, the Celtics and the Lakers, are a storied NBA franchise. Having been around since the inception of the league, the 76ers have remained popular.

Now, featuring a superstar in league MVP Joel Embiid, Philadelphia continues to rake in the big bucks.

#1 Dallas Mavericks: $3.3 billion

Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks in 2002 for $285 million. Since then, the Mavericks have become one of the most popular teams in the league with their set of loyal fans.

Having superstars like Dirk Nowitzki grace the court, the Mavs continue to enjoy monetary success in the new era with Luka Doncic at the forefront. With the recent addition of Kyrie Irving to the mix, Dallas could push past Michael Jordan's net worth.

