The summer of 2024 could see several players hit the NBA free agency market either in search of a new deal with their current team or a move elsewhere. Superstars like Klay Thompson and Pascal Siakam have yet to sign contract extensions with their current teams, and it will not be unlikely for both to search for a new team in the summer.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the 10 top free agents for the summer of 2024 who could sign a deal with another team.

10 top NBA free agents who could see themselves on a new team in 2024 ft. Klay Thompson, Pascal Siakam & more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook is the fourth option for the LA Clippers on offense following the arrival of James Harden. He is coming off the bench and has a key role on both ends, however, he and the Clippers could go separate ways if they don't have a deep playoff this year. He has a player option in the summer of 2024.

#9 - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers (left)

D'Angelo Russell has a player option next summer, which means that he cannot exercise it and hit the NBA free agency. He is still trying to find his place in the LA Lakers' rotation, and his name has appeared in trade rumors lately. Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he decided to move on and join another team.

#8 - Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley New York Knicks

He is still having several months to reach an agreement with the New York Knicks on a new deal, but he could also test free agency if there is no agreement by the summer. He will become a restricted free agent next summer, and New York could match any offer he receives to keep him.

Immanuel Quickley, one of the best players on the Knicks' roster and a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, could be among the top free agents in the 2024 NBA offseason.

#7 - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Sixers

His contract with the Philadelphia 76ers expires in late June, and it is still unclear if they will be willing to keep him. Still, he will have many suitors should he become available to sign with any team on July 1st.

#6 - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics

The fourth member of the Boston Celtics Big Four, he will certainly consider staying with the Celtics, especially if Boston goes all the way this year. Still, he could decline his player option and hit the NBA free agency with the plan to sign elsewhere.

#5 - James Harden

James Harden LA Clippers

He is in search of the last max deal of his NBA career, and if the LA Clippers don't offer him that in the summer, he may move elsewhere. He has said he is having a great time in LA, but things could change if the two sides don't agree to a new deal.

#4 - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls

It appears that either he or Zach LaVine will leave the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan will become a free agent in the summer, but the franchise has the desire to keep him. But if LaVine stays and does not get traded, we should expect DeRozan to search for a new team in the summer.

#3 - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam could move on from the Toronto Raptors in the summer and seek a lucrative deal elsewhere. Moving to a contender would be the perfect option for him, as Toronto continues to struggle this year. Staying with the Raptors on a new deal, though, is an option, too.

#2 - LeBron James

LeBron James LA Lakers

The question is where his son Bronny will play once the 2024 NBA Draft takes place in late June. If this place is LA, then he will pick up his player option and stay with the Lakers. If it is elsewhere, the most likely scenario is to decline the option and sign with that team.

#1 - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have yet to agree to an extension. This increases the chances of him becoming a free agent in the 2024 NBA offseason in search of a new deal with another team. Still, we shouldn't rule out the possibility of agreeing to a deal with the Warriors once free agency opens.