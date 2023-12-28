There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, including the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat. It's the first meeting of the season between the two great teams. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview, prediction and betting tips for Dec. 28.

Golden State lost to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas, which snapped their five-game winning streak. Miami, on the other hand, won their Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat will enter the matchup with the Warriors on a three-game winning streak.

Thursday's game will be the 70th regular-season meeting between the Warriors and the Heat. The Warriors are ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 36-33, but it has been even in the past 10 games with five wins each.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat is scheduled for Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Warriors (-125) vs Heat (+103)

Spread: Warriors -2.5 (-113) vs Heat +2.5 (-107)

Total (O/U): Warriors -105 (u227) vs Heat -115 (o227)

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview

The Golden State Warriors started to turn things around after Draymond Green's suspension earlier this month. The Warriors are now 5-2 since the suspension was announced, losing to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas 120-114.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat have played great recently with seven wins in their last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II on Thursday. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to stick to his current starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziesmki, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat have two starters listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use a starting five of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. It should be noted that Lowry and Butler are game-time decisions.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points against the Miami Heat. Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game this season, but has only scored over 28.5 points twice in his past five games. He's still favored to go over and it's safe to take that bet since he can explode at any time.

Tyler Herro is favored to go under 25.5 points on Thursday night. It's alright to bet on Herro to go under even though he's scored over 25.5 points in two of his last four games. But if Jimmy Butler won't play due to injury, it's better to change the bet to over since Herro will be the first option on offense.

Bam Adebayo has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is slightly above his season average of 22.0 points per game. He's favored to go under against the Warriors, but he's scored 23 points or more just once in his last four games.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to win against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The Warriors are at home and the Heat could be without two key starters. Oddsmakers are predicting the Warriors will win the game and cover the spread, while the total is likely to go over.

