Top 10 scorers of all-time in NBA Finals

LeBron James

The NBA Finals is the biggest stage in all of Basketball and it's where the greatest of the great separate themselves from the pack. When we try to rank the greatest players in the game, we usually look back at what they did in the moments which matter the most and the guys on this list stepped up more often than not.

With LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the Finals scoring charts, we decided to list the top 10 scorers in NBA Finals history:

#10 Magic Johnson

The Greatest Point Guard of all time, Magic was unlike any player the league had seen for a man his size. Standing at 6'9", he possessed incredible ball handling and playmaking abilities and showed that the NBA could be dominated from the guard position. The engine of the famed Showtime Offense, Magic lifted the NBA from the doldrums and led it to unprecedented popularity during the 1980s. While he is remembered for his amazing playmaking abilities, Magic was no slouch when it came to scoring, with a career average of 19.5 PPG and it was much of the same in the Finals.

In 9 Finals appearances over 12 years, Johnson tallied 971 points, putting him ahead of the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Magic would win 5 of the 9 Finals he appeared in and win Finals MVP in 1980, 82 and 87. His greatest Finals performance came in Game 6 in 1980, when forced to play at Center, as he dropped 42 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 7 assists. His best overall Finals would be 1987 when he averaged a personal best 26.2 points, 13 assists, and 8 rebounds.