15 NBA players who let themselves go

The competition in the NBA is so fierce and tough that more often than not, skills and athleticism may not be enough. Players have to be in a supremely fit condition to have an established role in the team.

Some of the league’s best talents were not able to fully maximize their careers due to their inability to consistently stay in shape. Often, fans end up wondering what could have been had these hoopers only worked harder than they did.

Top 15 NBA players who struggled with weight during their playing days

#15 Dexter Pittman

Dexter Pittman was listed as 6-9, 290 pounds in his final year with the Texas Longhorns. He reportedly had to lose close to 90 more pounds to play in the NBA.

Pittman, whose NBA draft report showed 308 pounds, was picked 32nd by the Miami Heat. He played just two games in his rookie year and a total of 50 in his career.

The former Longhorn won a title with LeBron James in 2012 when he played 35 games. His continued struggle with weight cut his career short.

#14 Oliver Miller

Oliver Miller started his career in the NBA weighing 313 pounds. He was a big part of the Phoenix Suns team that reached the 1993 finals behind Charles Barkley. By his sixth season in the league, he was nearly 350 pounds and struggled.

Arizona Sports History @AZSportsHistory 6/24/92 – Future Sun Shaquille O'Neal went 1st overall, & the Phoenix #Suns selected Arkansas C Oliver Miller 22nd overall, passing on Latrell Sprewell who went to GSW 2 picks later. Miller measured at 6-7 3/4 & 313lbs, promising to work out 3x a day that summer. #WeAreTheValley

Miller left the NBA in 2000 to play overseas. He returned for the 2003-04 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring.

#13 Glen Davis

Glen Davis arrived in Boston just after the Celtics traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. He became an instant fan favorite because of his contagious energy and hustle.

Celtics fans also couldn’t help but troll him for being obviously overweight. Davis was listed as 6-9, 290 pounds, but analysts and fans could see he must have somewhere around 300 pounds.

Ned @nedl1n Glen Davis gives me hope that one day, i can be an overweight NBA player

After his stint with the Celtics, he went to Orlando and then to Los Angeles with the Clippers before retiring in 2015.

#12 Antoine Walker

Antoine Walker was once one of the best and most versatile forwards in the NBA in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. He played seven seasons for the Boston Celtics before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

🛸Austin 🛸 @AustinHeff @rna_burner @C_Milam_ @ComplexSports @DwyaneWade Udonis Haslem was an undrafted free agent and a lot of those 2006 players were washed up. Antoine Walker and James Posey came in to camp so overweight that they weren't allowed to play at first. AI was a ball hog. Period

Walker bounced around from Atlanta and then back to Boston. It was with the Miami Heat that he started to gain weight. He still played 82 games in 2006 when the Heat won the championship behind Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Toine’s” play, though, started to decline as his weight started to go up.

#11 Sean May

Sean May was supposed to bring his superb game from North Carolina to the NBA. The Charlotte Bobcats picked him 13th overall in 2005.

May was a bust as he couldn’t keep his weight down. He entered the league at 266 pounds but played nearly at 300 pounds. May spent five seasons in the league but played only 119 games.

#10 Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph struggled to control his weight early in his career in the NBA. He wasn’t the most athletic but he was talented and skilled.

Fat Mike @Mikey_Cyrus Man Zach Randolph been pushing weight since '03

Unlike the aforementioned names, Randolph never gave up. He eventually became a two-time All-Star and one of the leaders of the Grit-and-Grind Memphis Grizzlies.

#9 Derrick Coleman

Derrick Coleman was the No. 1 pick of the 1990 draft and won Rookie of the Year honors for the then-New Jersey Nets. “DC,” though, couldn't reach his full potential as he couldn’t always consistently stay in shape.

Rick Delicato @slick9854 Derrick Coleman looks like he's about 350 lbs...or his NBA playing weight.

Coleman was selected to the All-Star team once but could have been a better player if he had the discipline to keep his weight down.

#8 Baron Davis

Baron Davis was the 1999 draft. “BD” became a favorite among Charlotte Hornets for his skills and high-flying acts despite being a stocky guard.

Davis took his talents to Golden State and also became a darling of the crowd there. He was the leader of the eighth-seeded Dubs that upset the top-ranked Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 playoffs.

Baron Davis’ had a hard time keeping his weight down after he signed with the LA Clippers. He was often out of shape and retired after 12 seasons in the NBA.

#7 Lamar Odom

After winning back-to-back championships with the LA Lakers in 2009 and 2010, Lamar Odom went to the Dallas Mavericks. Success may have gotten to him as he could barely keep his weight down.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Can we find a Chinese League team for Lamar Odom already? Embarrassing to watch. Lethargic and overweight. Should not be playing in the NBA.

Odom bounced back when he returned to the LA Clippers for the 2012-13 season, playing all 82 games. His skills have declined by then and was slowed down by the extra weight.

#6 Vin Baker

Vin Baker’s decline was just one of the saddest stories in NBA history. He was easily one of the best power forwards at the start of his career. Baker was named to the All-Star game for four straight seasons (1995-1998).

David & John | Debt Free Guys @DebtFreeGuys Despite earning millions a year for over 13 years, Vin had a few problems.



He was addicted to:



- Weed

- Xanax

- Libriam

- Alcohol

- Listerine

- Gambling

- Lifestyle spending



He was addicted to:

- Weed
- Xanax
- Libriam
- Alcohol
- Listerine
- Gambling
- Lifestyle spending

To name just a few.

The lockout in 1999 turned him into a completely different player. Alcohol abuse caused his weight to balloon to 300 pounds. It was a struggle from thereon to stay on the floor as he was consistently out of shape.

#5 James Harden

James Harden’s numbers have been mind-boggling at times since he moved out of the shadows of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in 2012. “The Beard” turned into an offensive weapon that terrorized opponents.

Harden, though, has often been out of shape, particularly starting his last year with the Houston Rockets. The same issue has hounded him since then. In stops at Brooklyn and Philadelphia, fans and analysts have noted that he has slowed down.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Durant was 'astonished' by his 'lack of explosiveness and sluggish play' 'Discontent' between Kevin Durant and James Harden began when Harden showed up to training camp out of shape, per @kevinarnovitz Durant was 'astonished' by his 'lack of explosiveness and sluggish play' 'Discontent' between Kevin Durant and James Harden began when Harden showed up to training camp out of shape, per @kevinarnovitz Durant was 'astonished' by his 'lack of explosiveness and sluggish play' https://t.co/FwZ79buYgr

The former MVP is 33 years old, but the lost explosiveness is not entirely due to age. He’s been somewhat of a shell of his shelf when he’s out of shape.

#4 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is considered by many to be a generational talent. Basketball fans haven’t seen anyone with his size, power and explosiveness.

“Zanos” also can’t seem to get healthy due to a myriad of injuries and battles with weight. The New Orleans Pelicans, the team that drafted him, gave him a massive extension but inserted a weight clause.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz



Zion is now, allegedly, 315 pounds & is weeks away from an NBA return after a foot injury.



Thoughts? 🤔 Charles Barkley said “it looks like me & Shaq had a baby” when he saw Zion Williamson’s weight gain for the first timeZion is now, allegedly, 315 pounds & is weeks away from an NBA return after a foot injury.Thoughts? 🤔 Charles Barkley said “it looks like me & Shaq had a baby” when he saw Zion Williamson’s weight gain for the first time 😳Zion is now, allegedly, 315 pounds & is weeks away from an NBA return after a foot injury. Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/WkiuvOnlll

There is a real chance he couldn’t reach his potential if he keeps on getting injured and fails to keep the scales down.

#3 Eddy Curry

Zion Williamson might be in line to follow Eddy Curry’s infamous weight issues. Curry was repeatedly blasted by fans and analysts for his lack of effort to stay in shape.

NYKnicksPodcast @NYKnicksPodcast Going all in for a big that has only played 29 games over the last 2 yrs. What could go wrong?

The seven-foot center even refused to join training camp, only to rejoin the New York Knicks about 30 pounds over his playing weight.

Curry never reached his potential and eventually retired after the 2013 season.

#2 Shawn Kemp

Substance abuse and lack of discipline turned Shawn Kemp from one of the most explosive players in NBA history into a shell of himself. “The Reign Man” was one of the driving forces in the Seattle SuperSonics’ glory days in the ‘90s.

After six consecutive seasons of making the NBA All-Star team (1993-1998), Kemp’s battle with the scales went downhill. It became so bad that he would reportedly often fall asleep in practice and games.

Kemp was only 33 years old when he retired.

#1 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is only concerned about being called the most dominant player in NBA history. He might have been a staple in GOAT conversations along with Michael Jordan and LeBron James had he been more disciplined with his weight.

Shaq had a Hall of Fame career and retired as one of the most accomplished players in league history. He sometimes played out of shape and still overwhelmed opponents.

Shaquille O’Neal was great, but the heights he could have reached in the NBA would have been staggering if he was always in shape.

