“168 3-point attempts say otherwise”: NBA fans hilariously mock Steph Curry’s latest TikTok bio amid All-Star debacle

As the NBA continues to receive flak for the recent All-Star Game’s lack of competitiveness, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has apparently added fuel to the issue with his latest TikTok bio.

In the bio, the 10-time All-Star seemingly clapped back at those trying to pin the blame on him for how the NBA’s Midseason Classic turned more into a shoot fest with his style of play.

The Warriors superstar wrote:

“Did not, in fact, ruin basketball.”

The 2024 edition of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Indianapolis, Indiana, made history for having the most points scored by a team — 211 by the East team in their 211-186 victory over the West side.

Several quarters were unhappy as the game did not have the competitiveness expected from a game among All-Stars, who they felt just went through the motions of putting the ball into the basket.

NBA fans made their thoughts known on X (formerly Twitter), using Steph Curry’s TikTok bio as an entry point. Below is what some of them wrote:

@jbondwagon wrote: All Star Weekend 2024’s 168 3-point attempts say otherwise

@17championships wrote: he’s so corny for no reason

@JM12Burner wrote: Making a TikTok account while his team isn’t in the playoffs

@dahldoes wrote: Sounds like a guilty conscience

Steph Curry is one for making the NBA All-Star Game competitive

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one for making the NBA All-Star Game competitive and enjoyable for everyone to watch.

He made this known ahead of the midseason basketball spectacle on Sunday in Indiana, saying that he talked to some of his fellow All-Stars about it and how they can make it competitive.

Steph Curry said (via Fox Sports):

"We’ve talked about it a little bit. It’s just coming with the right energy where everybody knows kind of the speed of the game, physicality of the game, and you can kind of make those adjustments whether you’re starting, whether you’re coming off the bench — playing a little bit of defense — and kind of taking it from there wherever the game goes."

Unfortunately, this year’s edition of the NBA All-Star Game continued with the lack of competitiveness that marked previous iterations.

The East team created history, defeating the West side, 211-186. The league, however, was criticized afterward, with pundits and observers saying that the situation had gone out of hand and needed to be addressed.

The game saw five players score 31 points or more, led by the West’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ (Minnesota Timberwolves) 50. It also featured both teams combining for 168 three-point attempts, making 67.

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks was adjudged the MVP after top scoring for the East with 39 points,

While the game had its standout moments and high-reel plays, many felt overall that it underwhelmed in providing excitement and defeated the purpose of showcasing the best of what the league has to offer.