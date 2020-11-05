The 2017 NBA Draft, much like any other NBA draft, was surrounded by incredible hype and anticipation. This was a draft that had promising top prospects like Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox who were tipped for greatness in the NBA. However, three years on, the 2017 NBA Draft has turned out to be one of the weirder drafts in the history of the league.

While the draft was in no way a weak one, several of the then top prospects that were chosen were overhyped, which meant that teams that chose these prospects regretted their decisions massively.

On that note, let us have a look at the five worst mistakes made by teams in the 2017 NBA Draft.

2017 NBA Draft: 5 mistakes that franchises have come to regret

For this list, we have looked at the players selected high up in the 2017 NBA Draft. We have strived to measure the extent to which they managed to live up to their expectations, how they have developed in the NBA, and who were some of the better players selected after them. Without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)

Frank Ntilikina

In the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina as the 8th overall pick. This was by no means the biggest blunder made by a team on that night, but the franchise could still be cursing their decision.

It is not because the 22-year-old is a bad player. On the contrary, he has developed into a very good role player for the team and could have the ability to be a factor on a winning team in the future.

However, the fact remains that the Knicks selected Ntilikina over the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo; both these players have since evolved into prominent stars in the NBA today.

Frank Ntilikina is the youngest player in NBA history to record 9 PTS, 9 AST, 6 STL and 0 TO in an NBA game 📈 pic.twitter.com/Bi3kGe897H — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 24, 2019

Considering the desperation of the New York Knicks to have a star player in its roster as they strive to become relevant again, the franchise can only rue about what might have been had they chosen a player other than Ntilikina on that 2017 NBA Draft night.

#4 Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks)

Dennis Smith Jr

While Dennis Smith Jr. is not a bad player, he certainly isn't one that should have been picked in the lottery of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The player is a terrible shooter, average passer and is nothing more than below-par at the offensive end as well. The 22-year-old is a good defender, but he needs to be more consistent to become one of the best in the NBA.

Dennis Smith Jr. welcomes himself to the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/6PWtzC7wC8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2017

If the Dallas Mavericks hadn't been lucky enough to bring in Luka Doncic in the very next Draft, the franchise could very well have been regretting their decision to take Smith in the 2017 NBA Draft till this very day.

With the franchise looking to bolster its roster this off-season, Dennis Smith Jr. remains an example for the Mavericks about what can go wrong if they allow themselves to be swept away by the hype around a prospect.